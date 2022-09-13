Jump to content
Alex Jones and Infowars sanctioned just minutes into second damages trial over false Sandy Hook claims

Gustaf Kilander
Washington, DC
Tuesday 13 September 2022 17:09
Related video: Alex Jones sarcastically claims he killed Sandy Hook victims in rant

Alex Jones and Infowars were sanctioned just minutes into the second damages trial over his false claims about the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting.

The trial started on Tuesday in Connecticut, where the shooting took place almost a decade ago on 14 December 2012.

Judge Barbara Bellis issued a ruling that Mr Jones and Infowars will not be allowed to argue that they didn’t make considerable profits from covering the shooting because they didn’t hand over Google Analytics data concerning the traffic of Infowars to the plaintiffs.

More follows...

