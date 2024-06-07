The latest headlines from our reporters across the US sent straight to your inbox each weekday Your briefing on the latest headlines from across the US Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has finally agreed to liquidate his assets to pay the $1.5 billion he owes to some of the families of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims for defaming them with lies.

On Thursday Jones, 50, asked a judge to covert his bankruptcy into a Chapter 7 liquidation after a legal back-and-forth that he engaged in to try and avoid paying the billions of dollars a court has ordered him to pay the families for defamation.

The move would force Jones to give up control of Infowars, his right-wing fake news website that Jones has used for more than 20 years to circulate misinformation and conspiracy theories while enriching himself.

Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court during his trial on 21 September 2022 in Waterbury, Connecticut ( Getty Images )

It arrives after a years-long legal back-and-forth with some of the families of Sandy Hook victims who filed defamation lawsuits against Jones for claiming the 2012 shooting was a hoax and staged with actors. Twenty children and six teachers were killed in the shooting.

Jones initially filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after losing two lawsuits (one in Connecticut and one in Texas). Despite being ordered to pay a total of $1.5bn, the families of victims have not seen a single penny from Jones.

Earlier this week, families of Sandy Hook victims filed an emergency motion in a US bankruptcy court in Houston and asked a judge to force him to liquidate his assets. They claimed Free Speech Systems – Jones’ company – has “no prospect” of reorganization and the court “failed to demonstrate any hope of beginning to satisfy” their legal claims.

Jones held “emergency broadcasts” on his web and radio show over the weekend, claiming the federal government was trying to show down his show immediately. At one point, he asked supporters to form a human chain around his studio in Austin, Texas, according to the Associated Press.

The judge handed Jones a lifeline by allowing him to operate his businesses until 14 June while the court decides if his assets should be liquidated.

However, bankruptcy would likely still result in the liquidation of Jones’ assets, and filing for Chapter 7 can come at a lower cost than filing for Chapter 11.

Liquidation does not mean Infowars will end. A court-appointed trustee will decide what course of action to take. That could include selling Jones’ business.