Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Far-right conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was choked unconscious by a martial arts star live on air during a podcast recording.

The 49-year-old Info Wars host appeared on the “El Segundo Podcast”, which is run by Craig Jones, a two-time ADCC Submission World Championship silver medalist in Jiu-Jitstu.

During the podcast recording, Alex Jones asked the 32-year-old Australian champion to come “choke him”.

Craig Jones happily agreed to the request and immediately got up to do it.

Footage of the bizarre encounter shows Craig Jones placing Alex Jones in a chokehold.

Alex Jones then flails his hands up in the air before saying something in gibberish, and then completely flopping back into his chair with his eyes rolling back into his head.

An unconscious Alex Jones remains completely still for a few seconds while the Jiu-Jitsu star laughs.

The conspiracy theorist then snorts and regains consciousness.

“What did I just do?” Alex Jones asks, looking confused. “Oh, I actually did just pass out?”

The two podcasters are then seen laughing and hugging each other about the encounter.

The incident was a long-running wish come true for Alex Jones who previously asked American martial arts instructor Eddie Bravo to choke him during an appearance on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast back in 2019.

Alex Jones is choked by a martial arts star after pleading him to do it (El Segundo Podcast)

Mr Bravo refused.

Alex Jones mentioned his 2019 request before he asked Chris Jones to choke him this week.

“Eddie Bravo wouldn’t do it, come choke me out,” he said.

“Come on, come do it. Wide shot. Here we go. I’m a lights-out. Take a little snoozy.”

The Jiu-Jitsu chokehold, also called the rear naked choke, restricts blood to the carotid artery, causing temporary unconsciousness.

Craig Jones, from Adelaide, started to train in 2016 at his cousin’s academy and later went on to compete in many global championships.

However, if not performed by a professional or performed improperly, the strangulation technique can be extremely dangerous and can lead to brain damage or death.

Alex Jones’ unconscious moment marks just the latest in a long line of controversies for the right-wing conspiracy theorist.

He is best known for calling the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting a “hoax” – ultimately leading to civil defamation trials where he has been ordered to pay $1.5bn in judgements to the victims’ families.

Craig Jones performing the chokehold during a competition in 2019 (Getty Images)

Throughout the ongoing legal proceedings, Alex Jones has claimed that he can’t afford to pay up – a claim that has been widely disputed as he continues to enjoy a privileged lifestyle.

Court records show he spent $93,000 in July – none of which was paid to the families.

“It is disturbing that Alex Jones continues to spend money on excessive household expenditures and his extravagant lifestyle when that money rightfully belongs to the families he spent years tormenting,” said Christopher Mattei, a Connecticut lawyer for the families.

“The families are increasingly concerned and will continue to contest these matters in court.”

On his Infowars show on 12 September, Alex Jones continued to insist he hasn’t done anything wrong as he urged his fans to donate money to his legal expenses.

“If anything, I like to go to nice restaurants. That is my deal. I like to go on a couple of nice vacations a year, but I think I pretty much have earned that in this fight,” he said.