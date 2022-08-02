Parents of Sandy Hook victims rip into ‘psychopath’ Alex Jones at trial

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email

The father of a 6-year-old boy murdered in the Sandy Hook school shooting says “pyscopaths like Alex Jones” made it impossible to heal during his testimony at the Infowars founder’s defamation trial on Tuesday.

Neil Heslin labelled Jones as “cowardly” for skipping his testimony and lambasted the talking head for his false claims that the mass shooting, sharing that Jones’ theories left his family living in a constant state of fear.

“What was said about me and Sandy Hook itself resonates around the world,” Mr Heslin testified at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas, on Tuesday.

“As time went on I truly realised how dangerous it was... My life has been threatened. I fear for my life, I fear for my safety.”

Mr Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Lewis, are suing Jones for $150m for spreading false conspiracy theories about the shooting at the Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, that claimed 26 lives in 2012.

Mr Heslin said the chance to testify had been “a long time coming”.

“To face Alex Jones for what he said and did to me. To restore the honour and legacy of my son.”

During cross-examination from Jones’ attorney Andino Reynal, Mr Heslin was asked about his knowledge of the Infowars site and where the conspiracy theory that the Sandy Hook massacre was a hoax had originated.

He said that Jones was “the one who lit the match and started the fire”, with others “bringing him wood to keep it going”.

Alex Jones walks into the courtroom in front of Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin last week (via REUTERS)

Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin in court during Alex Jones’ defamation trial (©GANNETT)

Mr Reynal then asked whether Mr Heslin had a vendetta against Jones.

“I don’t have a vendetta,” he replied. “Alex started this fight, I’ll finish this fight.”

Taking the witness box just before the lunch break, Ms Lewis said she had first heard about the conspiracy theory soon after her son was shot in 2012.

She told the court she’d been shocked when Hells Angels motorcyle gang members showed up to her son’s wake five days after his death.

“Then I found out that they were there to keep the peace, which was surreal to me, to make sure there wasn’t a disturbance at the wake,” she said.

Ms Lewis was asked about a doctored photograph claiming to show Sandy Hook victims singing at the Super Bowl in 2013, about two months after the school shooting.

“It was deeply unsettling,” she said.

Ms Lewis said she had purchased a gun for self defence after a man with a weapon showed up to her home one day.

On Monday, forensic psychiatrist Roy Lubit told the court that both parents were suffering post-traumatic stress disorder after receiving years of death threats and abuse.

Jones, who has showed up sporadically during the trial, may still testify on Tuesday.

The company that owns Inforwars, Free Speech Systems, was placed into bankruptcy late last week.