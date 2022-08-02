Alex Jones trial - live: InfoWars founder expected to testify today in Sandy Hook case
Parents of six-year-old murdered in 2012 are seeking damages of up to $150m from radio and web show host
Related video: Alex Jones says he filed for bankruptcy
InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to testify to defend himself against claims that he must pay the parents of elementary school children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting for claiming that the massacre was a hoax.
Mr Jones is expected to testify on Tuesday. He’s on trial in Austin, Texas which will decide how much he has to pay for propagating the fallacies concerning the school shooting that took the lives of 20 children and six adult employees at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, according to Reuters.
Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents Jesse Lewis, who was six years old when he was killed in the shooting on 14 December 2012, are seeking damages of up to $150m from the radio and web show host as well as from his company – Free Speech Systems LLC.
An attorney representing Mr Jones has said that he has already faced consequences for the claims after he was pushed off of platforms in 2018, losing an audience of millions.
InfoWars parent company files for bankruptcy
The parent company of InfoWars, the far-right outlet run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, has filed for bankruptcy.
Free Speech Systems LLC filed for bankruptcy on Friday as Mr Jones, its founder, and the company could face as much as $150m in damages in the trial over the lies pushed by Mr Jones concerning the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
Gustaf Kilander has the details:
InfoWars parent company files for bankruptcy
‘InfoWars is heading directly for its long-awaited, reckoning’
Psychiatrist shares heartbreaking fallout of Sandy Hook shooting during Alex Jones defamation trial
The mother of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim sleeps with a gun, a knife and pepper spray near her bed due to the harassment campaign unleashed by Infowars founder Alex Jones, a psychiatrist testified at his defamation trial on Monday.
Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was murdered along with with 19 students and six teachers in the 2012 tragedy, live in constant of fear of being attacked by Jones’ supporters, forensic psychiatrist Roy Lubit told the court, according to the Associated Press.
Mr Heslin had shots fired at his home and been accosted in the street. Ms Lewis was afraid of passing cars and didn’t like turning on the air conditioning, in case it masked the sound of an intruder, Dr Lubit said.
“They are very, very frightened of someone, some follower of Jones trying to kill them,” he said.
Read more:
Psychiatrist shares fallout of Sandy Hook shooting at Alex Jones defamation trial
“The overwhelming cause of their pain is what Jones is doing” said a psychiatrist during his testimony on Monday
Alex Jones expected to testify today in Sandy Hook trial
Following his false claims that the 2012 shooting was faked, Mr Jones has admitted that the massacre was real.
An attorney representing the parents, who are also set to testify on Tuesday, said Mr Jones would take the stand today, according to Reuters.
The defamation trial in Texas is one of the numerous cases brought by families of the Sandy Hook victims who say that they have been harassed by fans of Mr Jones following his false allegations that the shooting was faked.
The gunman in the shooting, 20-year-old Adam Lanza, used a rifle, a Remington Bushmaster, in the shooting, which ended when he died by suicide as police were closing in.
Read more:
Alex Jones expected to testify today in Sandy Hook trial
InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to testify to defend himself against claims that he must pay the parents of elementary school children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting for claiming that the massacre was a hoax.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies