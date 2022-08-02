✕ Close Related video: Alex Jones says he filed for bankruptcy

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Evening Headlines email

InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to testify to defend himself against claims that he must pay the parents of elementary school children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting for claiming that the massacre was a hoax.

Mr Jones is expected to testify on Tuesday. He’s on trial in Austin, Texas which will decide how much he has to pay for propagating the fallacies concerning the school shooting that took the lives of 20 children and six adult employees at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, according to Reuters.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents Jesse Lewis, who was six years old when he was killed in the shooting on 14 December 2012, are seeking damages of up to $150m from the radio and web show host as well as from his company – Free Speech Systems LLC.

An attorney representing Mr Jones has said that he has already faced consequences for the claims after he was pushed off of platforms in 2018, losing an audience of millions.