A verdict has been reached in the trial of Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. A jury in Austin, Texas, says he must pay more than $4m in compensation to the parents of six-year-old Jesse Lewis who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis filed a defamation suit against Jones over his claims that the school shooting, that saw 20 children and six adults killed, was a hoax.

Both gave impassioned testimony when in the witness box about how Jones’ lies — broadcast to millions — had impacted their lives and prolonged their grief. Ms Lewis able to confront Jones and look him straight in the eye when speaking about her son.

The suit was filed for a total of $150m with eight separate charges. On Friday the jury will return to consider evidence relating to whether punitive damages should also be assigned to Jones, which could bring the total award much higher.

Jones faces another trial in Texas brought by another family, and another in Connecticut for the families of eight of the victims. It also transpired during the trial that his own lawyer had mistakenly shared the entire contents of Jones’ phone with the opposition legal team who have been asked to provide it to the January 6 committee.