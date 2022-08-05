Alex Jones trial - live: Conspiracy theorist to pay Sandy Hook family $4m compensation as verdict reached
Alex Jones ordered to pay more than $4m compensatory damages to Sandy Hook family
A verdict has been reached in the trial of Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones. A jury in Austin, Texas, says he must pay more than $4m in compensation to the parents of six-year-old Jesse Lewis who was killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook massacre.
Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis filed a defamation suit against Jones over his claims that the school shooting, that saw 20 children and six adults killed, was a hoax.
Both gave impassioned testimony when in the witness box about how Jones’ lies — broadcast to millions — had impacted their lives and prolonged their grief. Ms Lewis able to confront Jones and look him straight in the eye when speaking about her son.
The suit was filed for a total of $150m with eight separate charges. On Friday the jury will return to consider evidence relating to whether punitive damages should also be assigned to Jones, which could bring the total award much higher.
Jones faces another trial in Texas brought by another family, and another in Connecticut for the families of eight of the victims. It also transpired during the trial that his own lawyer had mistakenly shared the entire contents of Jones’ phone with the opposition legal team who have been asked to provide it to the January 6 committee.
Recap: Why Alex Jones is being sued by the victims’ families
Hours after 26 people were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School in 2012, Alex Jones began spouting false claims that the massacre wasn’t real.
More than 10 years later, the far-right conspiracy theorist’s inflammatory comments have continued to haunt him as families of the shooting victims – 20 of which were young children – hold him accountable in court.
Following multiple attempts from the Infowars host to delay and derail justice, his time is finally up.
Why is Alex Jones being sued by families of children killed in Sandy Hook massacre?
Far-right conspiracy theorist claimed that the mass shooting that killed 26 young children and staff at a Connecticut school never happened
Jones loses bid for a mistrial and to destroy texts mistakenly shared with opposing legal team
Alex Jones launched a failed bid to destroy text messages mistakenly sent to the lawyers of Sandy Hook families as a jury deliberates on damages owed by the Infowars host for defamation.
Mr Jones’ attorney Andino Reynal filed for an emergency motion for protection on Thursday morning and also requested a mistrial over the texts he sent in error as part of discovery.
Mr Reynal said the texts contained private medical records and communications covered by attorney-client privilege, and accused the plaintiff’s attorney Mark Bankston of looking at files unrelated to the case.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Alex Jones loses mistrial bid after texts mistakenly shared with Sandy Hook lawyers
The Infowars founder’s lawyer Andino Reynal accidentally sent two years of texts from Jones to the lawyers of the Sandy Hook families this week
Jones tried to hawk supplements from stand in $150m defamation trial
Alex Jones tried to promote his supplement business while on the stand in his $150m Sandy Hook defamation trial.
The conspiracy theorist boasted about the quality of the vitamins sold on Infowars in an extended rant to the jury.
That jury is responsible for deciding how much Jones must pay in damages to Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who lost their six-year-old son Jesse Lewis in the 2012 school shooting that claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults.
Alex Jones tried to hawk supplements as he took the stand in $150m defamation trial
The judge teared into the conspiracy theorist for lying on the stand: “Just because you claim to think something is true does not make it true”
‘You think I’m an actress?’: Sandy Hook victim’s mother leads a powerful condemnation of Alex Jones
The mother of a six-year-old boy murdered in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has testified in the Alex Jones defamation case, and spoke directly to the right-wing Infowars host about the devastating impact of his conspiratorial claims.
Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, the parents of Jesse Lewis, are suing Jones and his company Free Speech Media for $150m over the harassment they say they suffered after the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
“Jesse was real,” Ms Lewis told Jones as he sat in the courtroom in Travis County, Texas, as she testified on Tuesday. “I am a real mom.”
Graeme Massie reports.
Mother of Sandy Hook victim’s testimony offers powerful condemnation of Alex Jones
‘Having a six-year-old son shot in his forehead in his classroom is unbearable... You think I’m an actress?’ Scarlett Lewis asked Jones directly at one point
Both legal teams claim victory with verdict
Both sides have found a way to claim victory from the jury’s verdict to award the plaintiffs $4.1m in compensatory damages.
“That’s a darn good start and we now have the punishment phase,” said Mark Bankston, an attorney for Sandy Hook parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis.
“I think on behalf of the entire legal team today was an absolute vindication for the American legal system. We’re very pleased with the verdict thus far and we look forward to presenting the rest of the case,” said Andino Reynal, the attorney for Alex Jones.
Punitive damages — which could be significantly higher — will be decided tomorrow.
Jones claims taking data from phone violates 4th, 5th and 6th amendments
In an Infowards video released today, Jones claims via a lawyer that the “seizing and stealing” of the data on his phone violates his constitutional rights.
Watch here:
What about the punitive damages?
The jury will return tomorrow morning for the punitive damages portion.
Attorneys for the plaintiffs will call one witness, but Alex Jones will not be returning to the stand.
The jury will then decide punitive damages in addition to today’s $4,110,000 award for actual damages.
There is a cap on what punitive damages can be but it is deemed as a reasonable multiplier, perhaps as high as ten times the compensatory damages.
Here’s Attorney Mark Bankston explaining:
Jones ordered to pay more than $4m compensatory damages to Sandy Hook family
Right-wing conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has been ordered to pay more than $4m in compensatory damages to the family of a Sandy Hook victim.
Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was among the 20 students and six adults killed in the mass shooting, sued Jones and his media company for the claims he has made that the massacre was a “false flag” operation and that the victims did not actually exist.
They had asked for $150m in compensatory damages and another trial to determine punitive damages is now expected to take place on Friday.
Graeme Massie reports.
Alex Jones ordered to pay more than $4m compensatory damages to Sandy Hook family
The Infowars conspiracy theorist claimed within hours of the 2012 massacre that it had been staged and victims were not real
Verdict reached: Jones to pay $4m in compensatory damages
The jury has reached a verdict, but will return at 8.45am tomorrow morning to hear more evidence regarding any punitive damages they may want to impose.
Alex Jones is already guilty, so on the eight counts, the following amounts were awarded to the plaintiffs in damages:
This brings it to a total of more than $4m. Jones had previously claimed that more than $2m would wipe out his business.
Jury returns to the courtroom and is seated.
A verdict has been reached by 10 members of the jury.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.