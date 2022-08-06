Alex Jones has been ordered to pay $45.2m in punitive damages to the family of a Sandy Hook victim by a Texas jury, in addition to the $4.11m he already must pay them in compensatory damages.

The right-wing conspiracy theorist was not in court as the jury in Travis County, Texas, returned its unanimous verdict against him on Friday (5 August).

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, whose six-year-old son Jesse was killed in the shooting, sued Jones and Infowars for claiming the massacre was a “false flag” operation.

