Alex Jones ordered by judge to pay an additional $473m for Sandy Hook shooting lies

Jones has already been ordered to pay nearly $1bn in damages to families of the shooting victims

Graig Graziosi
Thursday 10 November 2022 19:12
<p>Newtown Shooting Infowars</p>

Newtown Shooting Infowars

(Hearst Connecticut Media)

InfoWars host Alex Jones is being ordered to pay an additional $473m for spreading conspiracy theories about the Sandy Hook school shooting.

The Associated Press reports that a judge in Connecticut has ordered him to pay an additional $473m on top of previous rulings that he pay nearly $1bn for spreading lies about the mass shooting.

Connecticut Judge Barbara Bellis ruled against Jones and Free Speech Systems.

Jones told his viewers on numerous occasions that the 20 children and six educators who were killed in the attack were "crisis actors" and that the event was staged to give the Democratic party a pretense for enacting gun control measures.

During a month-long trial earlier this year, an FBI agents and eight relatives of the victims testified to the harassment and threats they faced as a result of Jones’ conspiracy theories. Some family members of the victims recounted strangers showing up at their homes and harassing them there and in public. Other Jones followers sent them messages on social media and via email, with some including rape and death threats.

Six jurors found Jones responsible for the suffering of the families and determined that he should pay $965m to compensate the 15 plaintiffs who accused him of defamation, infliction of emotional distress, and violations of Connecticut’s Unfair Trade Practices Act. That act prohibits deceptive business practices.

