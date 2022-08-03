Alex Jones’ attorney mistakenly sent two years of his text messages to Sandy Hook family’s lawyer
Stunning claim made during cross examination of Alex Jones on Wednesday
Alex Jones’ attorney accidentally sent two years of his text messages to the lawyer representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting, a court has been told.
Mark Bankston, representing Mark Heslin and Scarlett Lewis in their defamation trial against Jones, made the stunning claim during cross-examination of the Infowars founder on Wednesday.
According to journalist Sebastian Murdock, Mr Bankston asked Jones: “Did you know 12 days ago your attornys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years?
“And when informed did not take any steps to identify it as privilege?”
Jones had claimed in discovery that he had been unable to find any texts relating to the Sandy Hook shooting on his phone.
“If I was mistaken I was mistaken, you’ve got the text messages right there,” Jones replied.
Jones denied he had lied under oath.
A jury is deciding how much Jones must pay in damages to Mark Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who lost their six-year-old son Jesse Lewis in the 2012 school shooting that claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults.
