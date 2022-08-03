Alex Jones trial - live: Conspiracy theorist testifies in defamation case and apologises to Sandy Hook parents
Parents of six-year-old murdered in 2012 are seeking damages of up to $150m from radio and web show host
InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is testifying to defend himself against claims that he must pay the parents of an elementary school child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting for claiming that the massacre was a hoax.
Jones is on trial in Austin, Texas to decide how much he has to pay for propagating the fallacies concerning the school shooting that took the lives of 20 children and six adult employees at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, according to Reuters.
Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Lewis, who was six years old when he was killed in the shooting on 14 December 2012, are seeking damages of up to $150m from the radio and web show host as well as from his company – Free Speech Systems LLC. They both testified on Tuesday.
While Mr Heslin testified, Mr Jones continued to defame him on his show. Ms Lewis said she was grateful to be able to look him in the eye while she was on the stand. In a tense moment at the end of the day, the judge reprimanded Jones and reminded him he is under oath.
Alex Jones berates reporter as ‘pirate’
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones berated a reporter outside of his defamation trial for spreading false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was staged.
“You pretend to be a journalist, and you want to look at people like me so you can say you’re the good guy,” the Infowars host told Huffington Post journalist Sebastian Murdock.
Josh Marcus has the story.
InfoWars parent company files for bankruptcy
The parent company of InfoWars, the far-right outlet run by conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, has filed for bankruptcy.
Free Speech Systems LLC filed for bankruptcy on Friday as Mr Jones, its founder, and the company could face as much as $150m in damages in the trial over the lies pushed by Mr Jones concerning the 2012 Sandy Hook elementary school shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
Gustaf Kilander reports.
Earlier: ‘Spit your gum out Mr Jones'
Sandy Hook victim’s mother leads a powerful condemnation of Alex Jones
The mother of a six-year-old boy murdered in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting has testified in the Alex Jones defamation case, and spoke directly to the right-wing Infowars host about the devastating impact of his conspiratorial claims.
Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin, the parents of Jesse Lewis, are suing Jones and his company Free Speech Media for $150m over the harassment they say they suffered after the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.
Psychiatrist shares heartbreaking fallout of Sandy Hook shooting
The mother of a Sandy Hook school shooting victim sleeps with a gun, a knife and pepper spray near her bed due to the harassment campaign unleashed by Infowars founder Alex Jones, a psychiatrist testified at his defamation trial on Monday.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Jones tried to hawk his supplements as he took the stand in $150m defamation trial
Alex Jones tried to promote his supplement business as he took the stand in his $150m Sandy Hook defamation trial.
The conspiracy theorist boasted about the quality of the vitamins sold on his conspiracy theory site Infowars in an extended rant to a jury who are deciding how much he must pay in damages to Mark Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, who lost their six-year-old son Jesse Lewis in the 2012 school shooting that claimed the lives of 20 children and six adults.
Bevan Hurley reports.
And it didn’t end there...
Once Judge Gamble had left the room, Jones confronted the parents who brought the case against him while trying to shake their hands. Their lawyer said “we’re not doing this”, to which Jones replied: “Why because you can’t feed them fake videos?”
Here’s what happened as the livestream kept playing:
Judge Gamble admonishes Jones
Here’s the moment Judge Gamble reprimanded Jones for not telling the truth under oath.
After the jury left prosecution brings motion for sanction against Jones
Court ends for the day and Jones will continue his testimony tomorrow.
Here’s what happened after the jury left the room and the plaintiff’s lawyer moved to sanction Jones and his attorney.
Judge Gamble rebukes Jones for his testimony so far.
“You may not say to this jury that you complied with discovery. That is not true. You may not tell the jury that you are bankrupt. That is also not true. You may have *filed* for bankruptcy. That doesn’t make a person bankrupt.”
She continues: “It seems absurd to tell you again that you must tell the truth when you testify, but here I am: You must tell the truth when you testify.”
Judge Gamble reminds him that this is not his show. He is not allowed asides. He is to answer the questions he has been asked and that is all.
Jones says he believes what he said was true, to which Judge Gamble responds: “You believe everything you say is true. Your beliefs do not make it true. It does not protect you. You are under oath — that means things must actually be true when you say them ... do you understand the instructions?”
Jones replies: “Yes.”
