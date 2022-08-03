✕ Close Sandy Hook mother confronts Alex Jones in court

InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is testifying to defend himself against claims that he must pay the parents of an elementary school child killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting for claiming that the massacre was a hoax.

Jones is on trial in Austin, Texas to decide how much he has to pay for propagating the fallacies concerning the school shooting that took the lives of 20 children and six adult employees at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, according to Reuters.

Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Lewis, who was six years old when he was killed in the shooting on 14 December 2012, are seeking damages of up to $150m from the radio and web show host as well as from his company – Free Speech Systems LLC. They both testified on Tuesday.

While Mr Heslin testified, Mr Jones continued to defame him on his show. Ms Lewis said she was grateful to be able to look him in the eye while she was on the stand. In a tense moment at the end of the day, the judge reprimanded Jones and reminded him he is under oath.