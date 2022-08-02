Alex Jones expected to testify today in Sandy Hook trial

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones is set to testify to defend himself against claims that he must pay the parents of elementary school children killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting for claiming that the massacre was a hoax.

Mr Jones is expected to testify on Tuesday. He’s on trial in Austin, Texas which will decide how much he has to pay for propagating the fallacies concerning the school shooting that took the lives of 20 children and six adult employees at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, according to Reuters.

More follows...