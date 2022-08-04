Alex Jones’ attorneys want to destroy texts mistakenly sent to Sandy Hook lawyers

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Alex Jones’ attorney filed an emergency motion seeking to destroy text messages mistakenly sent to the lawyers of Sandy Hook families on Thursday morning.

Andino Reynal also requested a mistrial over the texts he sent in error as a jury resumed its deliberations to determine a damages amount in the Infowars founders’ defamation trial.

Mr Reynal said the texts contained private medical records and communications covered by attorney-client privilege, and accused the plaintiff’s attorney Mark Bankston of looking at files unrelated to the case.

“We have a situation here which is akin to me mistakenly giving him the key to a room, and he opens the door to the room and instead of finding what he expected find other doors,” Mr Reynal said.

“It appears they want to have a mistrial.”

Mr Bankston told the court that he had notified Mr Reynal that he had received the text messages, and that he had every opportunity to identify privileged information.

“Mr Reynal is using a fig leaf to put over his own malpractice,” he said. “Things like Mr Jones’ intimate messages with Roger Stone are not confidential.”

On Thursday, Mr Bankston, who represents Sandy Hook parents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, revealed he had been in advertently sent thousands of Jones’ text messages going back three years.

Mr Bankston confronted Jones with the text messages as he accused him of lying about not having communicated about the Sandy Hook tragedy during the discovery phase of the trial.

Reynal's argument on the emergency motion the defense filed today in #AlexJones. He accuses Bankston of looking into files that he shouldn't have. This is about the texts/cell phone records from Jones' phone. pic.twitter.com/mqOLPcgyIM — Cathy Russon (@cathyrusson) August 4, 2022

Within minutes of the texts messages being revealed, the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol began preparing to subpoena the messages, a source told Rolling Stone.

Mr Bankston said he intended to cooperate with law-enforcement and US government officials who wanted to view the messages.

A jury has begun deliberating soon how much Jones must pay Mr Heslin and Ms Lewis. They are seeking $150m after testifying their lives had been upended by the Sandy Hook conspiracy theories spread by Jones.