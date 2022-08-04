Alex Jones trial - live: Sandy Hook lawyers reveal Infowars hosts’ texts in court after defence blunder
Jury began deliberating shortly before 5pm on Wednesday
Alex Jones lawyers accidentally sent his text messages to the prosecution
InfoWars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has finished testifying in the defamation damages trial against him over his claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting massacre, which saw 20 children and six adults killed, was a hoax.
He was taken to court in Austin, Texas, by Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis, the parents of Jesse Lewis, who was six years old when he was killed in the tragedy in Newtown, Connecticut. Both gave impassioned testimony when in the witness box, with Ms Lewis able to confront Jones and look him straight in the eye when speaking about her son.
Jones is facing potential damages of up to $150m. The radio host underwent uncomfortable cross-examination on Wednesday morning when much of what he testified was refuted by the plaintiff’s attorney and he was asked if he was aware of what perjury was.
During questioning Jones was confronted not just with what he had said about Sandy Hook, but also about the judge and jury in the case. It also transpired that his own lawyer had mistakenly shared the entire contents of Jones’ phone with the opposition legal team — this is now reportedly being sought by the House select committee looking into the events surrounding 6 January 2021 in Washington, DC, when Jones was in the city.
The jury is now deliberating.
The January 6 committee is preparing to subpoena Alex Jones’ texts and emails that were accidentally sent to an attorney for the Sandy Hook victims, according to a report.
Attorney Mark Bankston revealed he had mistakenly received a trove of thousands of Jones’ private communications during the Infowars founder’s defamation trial on Wednesday.
Within minutes of the stunning revelation, the House committee investigating the attack on the US Capitol began preparing to subpoena the messages, a source told Rolling Stone.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Alex Jones’ attorney accidentally sent two years of his text messages to the lawyer representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting, a court has been told.
Mark Bankston, who represents Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis in their ongoing defamation trial against Jones, made the stunning claim during cross-examination of the Infowars founder on Wednesday.
Bevan Hurley reports.
Jones shakes his head as his Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court
Right-wing agitator Alex Jones shook his head repeatedly as his lies about the Sandy Hook school shooting massacre were read out to a Texas jury on the first day of his defamation trial.
Graeme Massie reports.
Alex Jones shakes head as Sandy Hook shooting lies read out in court
Scarlett Lewis and Neil Heslin’s son, Jesse, was among the 20 children and six adults who were massacred by a gunman in 2012
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones berated a reporter outside of his defamation trial for spreading false claims that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was staged.
“You pretend to be a journalist, and you want to look at people like me so you can say you’re the good guy,” the Infowars host told Huffington Post journalist Sebastian Murdock.
Josh Marcus reports.
Alex Jones berates reporter as ‘pirate’ outside Sandy Hook trial
Right-wing Infowars host has been scolded for outbursts during trial
Judge Gamble tells the opposing teams that she requires one member of counsel from each side to be in the building at all times while the jury is deliberating.
The parties do not have to be present.
Jury begins deliberations
The jury has been excused to begin their deliberations and can carry on until 5pm CT (6pm ET).
They will then break for the night until 9am CT tomorrow.
The plaintiffs’ attorney Kyle Farrar is giving a final closing rebuttal.
“We’re still living Alex Jones’s conspiracy world,” he says, in which the plaintiffs are being weaponised, the jury was handpicked, and the judge is part of the Deep State.
“That’s the spin Jones wants to put on this verdict.”
“They called them [the plaintiffs] liars for 10 years to make money, and they’re calling them liars here to save money,” Mr Farrar says of the Jones defence argument to avoid a large financial compensation bill.
Mr Farrar adds that Jones’ apology is worth nothing because his attorney just said his client did nothing wrong.
The use of that poem by Martin Niemöller has understandably generated quite a reaction online.
Here it is in full:
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
