Alex Jones begged viewers for donations as $965m verdict against him was announced

Alex Jones begged viewers for donations on his InfoWars show as a jury ordered him to pay $965m to the families of victims of the Sandy Hook mass shooting on Wednesday.

Jones streamed the verdict live on his programme and reacted with a mixture of sarcasm, frustration, and anger as the damages were read out.

Throughout, however, he implored his audience to help him “fight” back by donating or by buying supplements and other products from the InfoWars site. Among the product Jones hawked is a “vitamineral fusion.”

“I’m almost out of money,” Jones, who is believed to be worth between $135m and $270m, said at one point. He also said that there is “no money” to pay the damages he owes and that he will continue to speak out about other school mass shootings like the ones in Parkland and Uvalde.

“They want to scare us away from question Uvalde or Parkland,” Jones said. “We’re not going away. We’re not going to stop.”

Jones claimed during the defamation trial that he was “done apologising” for his lies about the Sandy Hook shooting, which included the claim that the children killed at the school were “actors” and that the shooting itself was a “giant hoax.” Plantiffs said that Jones’ insistance over years that the shooting was a “false flag” operation led to their being harassed in public by InfoWars listeners and retraumatised.