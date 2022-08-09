Jump to content
Alex Jones sent ‘nude photo’ of his wife to Roger Stone, Sandy Hook lawyer claims

‘That intimate photo was sent to Roger Stone, and I don’t know if that was consensual’

Alisha Rahaman Sarkar
Tuesday 09 August 2022 07:43
Sandy Hook lawyer alleges Alex Jones texted 'intimate' photo of his wife to Roger Stone

Infowars founder and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones allegedly sent an “intimate photo” of his wife to Donald Trump ally Roger Stone, a lawyer for the Sandy Hook parents has said.

Mark Bankston, the lawyer representing the parents of a Sandy Hook shooting victim in their defamation lawsuit against Mr Jones, had made the startling revelation that he was accidentally sent two years worth of contents of Mr Jones’ phone during the discovery process.

Mr Bankston claimed the trove of messages showed Mr Jones had lied about the extent to which he had communicated with close associates about Sandy Hook.

Last week, Mr Jones and his lawyers sought an emergency protection motion to destroy the leaked messages and declare a mistrial.

On Monday, Mr Bankston claimed Mr Jones had sent an “intimate photo” of his wife to self-proclaimed political “dirty trickster” Roger Stone.

“I’m a little concerned about it because that intimate photo was sent to Roger Stone, and I don’t know if that was consensual,” the lawyer told TYT Network.

“And if it wasn’t consensual, and Mrs [Erika] Wulff Jones should know about that."

“And there might be something that needs to be done about that. Then again, it could be totally consensual,” he continued.

“But when I see that and I don’t see any indication that it was, I’m concerned something might not be on the up and up with that. There are certainly laws in certain states about that.”

Mr Jones on Saturday admitted that a naked photo of his wife was part of his texts.

“Sorry, I mean, there was a photo I sent my wife of her naked... So, my wife looks pretty good. The point is, there is one naked picture of my wife in there, so that’s what they got! No dick pics, no nothing,” he said.

The far-right conspiracy theorist lost a defamation suit launched by the victims of the Sandy Hook shooting for spouting false claims that the massacre, in which 26 people were shot and killed at the elementary school in Newtown in 2012, wasn’t real.

He has been ordered to pay $45.2m in punitive damages to the family of a victim by a Texas jury, in addition to $4.11m he already has to pay to them in compensatory damages.

Mr Stone had last week accused Mr Jones’s lawyers of deliberately leaking the contents of this mobile phone during the defamation trial.

In a post on Telegram, the Trump ally highlighted how Mr Jones’ lawyer Andino Reynal had worked for the Obama-era Department of Justice.

“Now do you think his release of Jones’ text messages was ‘inadvertent’ or a mistake? If I were Jones I would sue this guy for the exact same amount that the jury finds against him,” Mr Stone wrote.

