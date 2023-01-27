Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Prosecutors are expected to call more witnesses to the stand in Alex Murdaugh’s high-profile murder trial on Friday (27 August).

The disgraced legal scion, 54, is accused of gunning down his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at their family estate in Islandton, South Carolina, on 7 June 2021. He denies the allegations.

Watch the trial live in the stream below

On Thursday, jurors were shown dramatic bodycam footage from the first officers responding to the murder scene, with Mr Murdaugh heard “immediately” offering up a motive for why an unidentified killer would shoot dead his wife and son.

“This is a long story. My son was in a boat wreck,” he is heard saying.

“I know that’s what this is.”

Mr Murdaugh was seen in tears as the video was played in the courtroom.

Yesterday, jurors also heard the 911 call made he on the night of 7 June 2021, and heard testimony from other first responders.