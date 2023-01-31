Watch live: Alex Murdaugh’s trial resumes after murder of wife and son

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as the murder trial of Alex Murdaugh continues today, 31 January.

The South Carolina attorney, 54, stands trial on two counts of murder in the shootings of his wife and son on the family’s Colleton County property on 7 June 2021.

Murdaugh’s wife, Maggie, 52, was shot several times with a rifle. Paul, Murdaugh’s 22-year-old son, was shot twice with a shotgun near kennels.

The high-profile trial enters its fourth day of testimony today at Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro, South Carolina.

Murdaugh faces 30 years to life in prison if convicted.

On Monday, a South Carolina investigator testified that Murdaugh said “I did him so bad” between sobs during a recorded interview three days after Maggie and Paul were killed.

Murdaugh appeared to shake his head in court when the agent recalled what he heard.

Court ended before the investigator was cross-examined by the defence.

