Watch live: Defence deliver closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh trial

Watch live as the defence delivers closing arguments in Alex Murdaugh’s double murder trial.

Jurors at the Colleton County Courthouse in Walterboro will soon begin considering the accused killer’s innocence or guilt of the 7 June 2021 murders of his wife Maggie and son Paul.

Murdaugh’s wife, 52, was shot several times with a rifle. His 22-year-old son was shot twice with a shotgun near kennels.

The defence statements come after a prosecutor delivered the state’s three-hour closing argument on Wednesday (1 March).

Creighton Waters laid out a case against the 54-year-old, beginning with the “gathering storm” of financial problems that led up to the murders.

He ended the statement with a plea to jurors to give a voice to the victims whom he said were fooled by the defendant like everyone else.

