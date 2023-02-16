Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch live as Alex Murdaugh appears in court today, 16 February, for the 17th day of his murder trial.

The powerful heir to a prominent South Carolina legal dynasty is accused of shooting dead his wife Maggie, 52, and son Paul, 22, at the family’s estate in Islandton on 7 June 2021.

He has pleaded not guilty.

Hotly-anticipated testimony from a key witness could take place on Thursday, after the judge made a dramatic u-turn on a previous ruling.

On Wednesday, Judge Clifton Newman ruled that testimony about a September 2021 roadside shooting would not be heard, reversing the ruling hours later.

Three months after the murders of Maggie and son Paul, the disgraced attorney was ambushed in what he claimed was a drive-by shooting.

He later confessed to orchestrating the plot with Curtis “Cousin Eddie” Smith so his surviving son Buster would inherit a $10m life insurance windfall.

