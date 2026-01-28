Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Two Border Patrol agents who opened fire following the altercation with Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have been placed on administrative leave, according to reports.

Placing the agents on leave is part of standard procedure as investigations into the 37-year-old’s death continue, the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News.

Video of the fatal incident Saturday showed Pretti facing off with federal agents holding an iPhone then being thrown to the ground and beaten by around six or seven men. A first shot is then fired before at least nine more and Pretti falls still.

It is not clear from the footage which agent fired the first shot, or the ones that ultimately killed Pretti.

Two Border Patrol agents who opened fire following the altercation with Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have been placed on administrative leave, according to reports ( AFP via Getty Images )

In a sworn declaration as part of a lawsuit against ICE, a pediatric doctor who attended to Pretti after he had been shot said he had at least three bullet holes in is back, as well as several others on different parts of his body.

The Independent has contacted the DHS for further information.

Pretti’s death was the second fatal shooting of a protester in Minneapolis in less than three weeks, after Renee Nicole Good was shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on January 7 – sparking further protests and ramping up tensions in the city.

