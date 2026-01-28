Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Voices
Two agents who fired at Alex Pretti in Minnesota are put on leave as investigation continues

Placing agents on leave is part of standard procedure during the ongoing investigation into the 37-year-old’s death

Mike Bedigan in New York
ICE officers blocked from Ecuadoran consulate in Minneapolis

Two Border Patrol agents who opened fire following the altercation with Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have been placed on administrative leave, according to reports.

Placing the agents on leave is part of standard procedure as investigations into the 37-year-old’s death continue, the Department of Homeland Security told Fox News.

Video of the fatal incident Saturday showed Pretti facing off with federal agents holding an iPhone then being thrown to the ground and beaten by around six or seven men. A first shot is then fired before at least nine more and Pretti falls still.

It is not clear from the footage which agent fired the first shot, or the ones that ultimately killed Pretti.

Two Border Patrol agents who opened fire following the altercation with Alex Pretti in Minneapolis have been placed on administrative leave, according to reports (AFP via Getty Images)

In a sworn declaration as part of a lawsuit against ICE, a pediatric doctor who attended to Pretti after he had been shot said he had at least three bullet holes in is back, as well as several others on different parts of his body.

The Independent has contacted the DHS for further information.

Pretti’s death was the second fatal shooting of a protester in Minneapolis in less than three weeks, after Renee Nicole Good was shot by ICE agent Jonathan Ross on January 7 – sparking further protests and ramping up tensions in the city.

More follows ...

