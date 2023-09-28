Denver woman found alive five days after she vanished on way home from Mexico

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A Denver woman has been found alive after vanishing for five days on her way home from Mexico, it has been reported.

Alison Uralli had been missing since September 22, when she was last sighted in a San Diego supermarket. She was reportedly found safe late on Wednesday (September 27).

The 28-year-old had gone on a trip in Mexico with her fiancé David Zimmerman and was said to have been on her way to the airport in the Californian city to fly back to Colorado when she was last seen in Target.

A Facebook page set up to help find Ms Uralli confirmed her whereabouts.

“Early this afternoon, thanks to the efforts of local resources and law enforcement, Alison Uralli was located alive in San Diego,” a post read.

Mr Zimmerman’s whereabouts are still unknown at this time, the post added, although there has not been a wide appeal to find him. The pair have been engaged since May 2022.

The statement continued: “Alison’s loved ones extend their heartfelt thanks to everyone who helped raise awareness, sent tips and kept a spotlight on her case. Thanks in large part to the public, Alison was found alive.”

A poster to help find Alison Uralli (June Makin / Facebook)

It added: “There are obviously many unanswered questions in this case. It is up to the families and law enforcement what additional information will be released, if any.

“Please respect the family’s privacy as they navigate next steps and process emotions of the last several days.”

The Denver Police Department had told The Independent earlier on Wednesday that no case was open for Ms Uralli, while San Diego Police confirmed they were looking into it.

A picture posted to help find Rachel Uralli (Facebook)

A friend had compared Ms Uralli to actress Rachel McAdams amid the search and shared the above photo.

“Alison is like Rachel McAdams in the early 2000s, she has many different hair colors and it always looks amazing on her,” she wrote on Facebook. “This is Alison’s last known hair colour and pictures of her prominent tattoos for identification purposes. Please be ok sweet girl.”