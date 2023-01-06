Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug that appears to slow down cognitive decline in dementia sufferers has been given fast-track approval by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The approval on Friday comes after clinical trial results published last November indicated that the drug, lecanemab, slows cognitive decline in people with mild impairment from the disease.

But the trials also showed that treatment with the drug, which will be sold as Leqembi, also carries a risk of brain swelling and bleeding.