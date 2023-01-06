Jump to content

New hope for Alzheimer’s sufferers as FDA gives fast-track approval to experimental drug

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Friday 06 January 2023 20:19
(AP)

An experimental Alzheimer’s disease drug that appears to slow down cognitive decline in dementia sufferers has been given fast-track approval by the US Food and Drug Administration.

The approval on Friday comes after clinical trial results published last November indicated that the drug, lecanemab, slows cognitive decline in people with mild impairment from the disease.

But the trials also showed that treatment with the drug, which will be sold as Leqembi, also carries a risk of brain swelling and bleeding.

