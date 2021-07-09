Amanda Knox shares story of recent miscarriage : ‘A pain I’ve never experienced before’

Amanda Knox has given emotional insight into her recent miscarriage alongside husband Christopher Robinson in a new episode of her podcast that explores the complexities of infertility.

Ms Knox, 34, was wrongly convicted for the murder of her roommate Meredith Kercher’s in 2007 in Italy before being acquitted in 2015. In her new podcast Labyrinths, Ms Knox opened up about how she recently experienced miscarriage while she was six weeks pregnant.

During the podcast, she explains how she assumed that after coming off birth control it was a “straight line from unprotected sex to baby”.

However, her husband says that the couple was “wrong. Painfully wrong.”

Although the married couple “got pregnant very fast” when they began trying, Ms Knox said they later faced issues.

Ms Knox said that at her first ultrasound the technician could not find a heartbeat but thought that her timeline may have just been early. However, Ms Knox said that she “knew something was wrong”.

"We went back in a week later – that week sucked, waiting – and it hadn’t grown. It didn’t have a heartbeat," she recalled during the podcast.

Speaking of how she continued to carry the baby despite the miscarriage she said: "That was confusing to me, because I thought, ‘Why would there be a dead baby just hanging out in there?

“If it wasn’t viable, why wasn’t it going away?’ My body didn’t even know, and that felt weird to me. ... I didn’t know that you could have a missed miscarriage."

Ms Knox continued: “They say they’re common but like you never hear about them, and the fact that like you’re miscarriage can (take) so many different forms … I just figured that a miscarriage just kind of happens.”

Ms Knox said that the doctors recommended that she induce the miscarriage and listed the medications that were prescribed to her for the procedure while becoming emotional.

After taking the necessary medication, Ms Knox said she experienced extreme pain "like I’ve never experienced before” that left her “shaking”.

"I did feel incredibly disappointed that that was the story of my first-ever pregnancy,” the 34-year-old said.

She added: “I thought, like, I knew exactly what I want to do with my first pregnancy, and to have it not come to fruition not through choice felt like a betrayal.”

“Its frustrating how little information you have,” she expressed, adding that she was frustrated that her body would not “work” the way she hoped it would.

She surmised: "Why? Do I have bad eggs and I just never knew? Am I actually too old? Did something happen to me while I was over in Italy?’ If it’s not easy and you don’t know why, then anything could be the problem.”

Ms Knox said that she and her husband “sat with the miscarriage for a while trying and failing to be OK” but after feeling alone and isolated reached out to others who had experienced fertility issues.

Ms Knox and Mr Robinson married last year and the pair live in her hometown of Seattle.

The trials of Ms Knox and her former boyfriend Raffaele Sollecito drew international media attention, with the pair becoming vilified in Italian and global media.