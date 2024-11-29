Amazon workers planning to strike from Black Friday to Cyber Monday

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Amazon workers are planning to strike from Black Friday through Cyber Monday to hold the company accountable for “labor abuses, environmental degradation and threats to democracy,” organizers say.

The “Make Amazon Pay” protest, organized by UNI Global Union and Progressive International, will take place in 20 different countries and major cities in the United Kingdom, United States, Germany, Japan and Brazil.

“Amazon is everywhere, but so are we. By uniting our movements across borders, we can not only force Amazon to change its ways but lay the foundations of a world that prioritizes human dignity, not Jeff Bezos’ bank balance.” said Varsha Gandikota-Nellutia Progressive International Co-General Coordinator.

The event could impact the biggest shopping weekend of the year, though it’s not clear how many Amazon workers would be participating. Thousands are thought to be going on strike in Germany alone. Unions and allied tax justice, anti-poverty and garment worker rights groups will be part of the protest.

A spokesperson for Amazon told ABC News: “This group is being intentionally misleading and continues to promote a false narrative...The fact is at Amazon we provide great pay, great benefits, and great opportunities.”

Jeff Bezos is founder and executive chairman of Amazon ( AFP via Getty Images )

It’s the fifth year the organizers have held the “Make Amazon Pay” campaign.

The group took issue with Amazon’s work in the political arena. Amazon underreported its lobbying expenditures across Europe by millions, the group said, adding Amazon refused to participate in public hearings, prompting the European Parliament to ban the company’s lobbyists.

In the US, organizers worry Amazon’s challenging the constitutionality of the National Labor Relations Board will threaten protections for American workers. In Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom, Amazon has been accused of intimidating workers to prevent unionization efforts.

“Amazon’s relentless pursuit of profit comes at a cost to workers, the environment and democracy,” said Christy Hoffman, General Secretary of UNI Global Union. “Bezos’s company has spent untold millions to stop workers from organizing, but the strikes and protests happening around the world show that workers’ desire for justice – for union representation – can’t be stopped.

“We stand united in demanding that Amazon treat its workers fairly, respect fundamental rights, and stop undermining the systems meant to protect us all. ‘Make Amazon Pay Day’ is becoming a global act of resistance against Amazon’s abuse of power.”

The Independent has asked Amazon for comment.