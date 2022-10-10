Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Amazon is facing a lawsuit alleging that the company is selling so-called suicide kits to teenagers.

Two families who have lost children to suicide are bringing the lawsuit against Amazon, asserting that the teenagers bought a chemical that they later used to end their lives.

The parents of Kristine Jónsson, 16, from Ohio, and the parents of Ethan McCarthy, 17, from West Virginia, argue that Amazon is partly responsible for the deaths of their children because the food preservative sodium nitrite was sold on the site. The chemical is fatal when its purity levels are high, NPR noted.

The legal filing entered California state court last month. It states that Amazon made recommendations to customers who purchased the chemical to also buy a scale in order to measure up the right dosage, as well as an anti-vomiting medication, and an Amazon edition of an assisted suicide handbook.

Lawyers Carrie Goldberg and Naomi Leeds of CA Goldberg, PLLC, said in a statement that “Amazon is selling a product that is as deadly as cyanide”.

“This is different from them selling rope, knives, or other implements that can be used for death because there is no household use for [sodium nitrite] at the level of purity (98-99%) it sells it,” the attorneys said.

The food preservative is traditionally used in low concentrations to cure meats like ham, bacon, and hot dogs.

But those who consume a lot of the chemical can get trouble breathing, suffer abdominal pain, and in some cases, it can be fatal.

Ms Goldberg has stated that some of the sodium nitrates that are being sold by the retail giant have a high purity level, meaning that ingestion of just one teaspoon will almost certainly lead to death.

The law firm filed a similar complaint in Washington state earlier this year, stating that Amazon also sold the drug to two others who used it to die by suicide – Mikael Scott, 27, and Tyler Muhleman, 17.

Amazon said in a statement that they extend their “deepest condolences” to families affected by suicide and said customer safety was a top priority for the company. The retail giant told NPR that sellers on Amazon must abide by all laws and regulations that apply.

“Sodium nitrite is a legal and widely-available product offered by retailers to preserve foods, such as meats and fish, and for use in laboratories as a reagent. Sodium nitrite is not intended for consumption, and unfortunately, like many products, it can be misused,” a company spokesperson said.

According to the attorneys bringing the lawsuit, the sodium nitrate from the company Loudwolf bought by the two teens in the case in California state court is no longer available on the platform.

The lawyers added that there’s an antidote to the chemical, methylene blue, which comes in the form of an injection.

The lawsuit stated that Amazon sold ads to a methylene blue brand on several pages for sodium nitrates, while the Loudwolf page didn’t mention the antidote.

According to the plaintiffs, online posts on forums discussing suicide speak of sodium nitrate as a means of dying and that the company has been on the receiving end of complaints from some warning Amazon that some are buying the drug for the purpose of ending their lives.

A group of House members from both parties sent a letter to the company in February of this year requesting information regarding Amazon’s sales of sodium nitrite and any deaths connected to those sales.

The group also requested information concerning what actions Amazon has taken in response to the risks of the chemical and how the company has responded to the complaints it has received, the New York Times reported.

The Times wrote in February that they had found 10 people who had used the drug to end their lives.

The Independent has reached out to Amazon and Loudwolf for comment.

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.