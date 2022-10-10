Sajid Javid opens up about his brother's suicide on World Mental Health Day

If you are experiencing feelings of distress and isolation, or are struggling to cope, The Samaritans offer support; you can speak to someone for free over the phone, in confidence, on 116 123 (UK and ROI), email jo@samaritans.org, or visit the Samaritans website to find details of your nearest branch.

Sajid Javid has spoken about his brother Tariq Javid, who died by suicide in 2018, for World Mental Health Day.

“None of us... saw it coming. One day he was there, the next he was gone,” the former health secretary said.

