Nearly half of Amazon warehouse workers get injured around Prime Day

A Senate investigation into Amazon’s practices found that nearly half of the company's warehouse workers get hurt around the Prime Day rush.

The report comes out on the heels of this year's Prime Day — July 16 and 17 — when the megashipper offers deeply discounted deals on a huge selection of products.

The new interim report, produced by the Senate's Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committtee, says the rush around Prime Day deliveries results in a notable number of workplace injuries at Amazon's warehouses.

During Prime Day 2019, "just under" 45 out of 100 workers documented were injured, or "nearly half of the company warehouse workers" according to the report. The data used for the report was provided by Amazon to the Senate.

According to the report, injuries noted include smaller ones that Amazon is not required to report to OSHA, like paper cuts, scrapes, and bruises.

Packages move down a conveyor system were they are directed to the proper shipping area at an Amazon Fulfillment Center in Sacramento, California. A new Senate report found that just under half of Amazon’s warehouse workers are injured around the company’s Prime Day event ( Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Of the more serious injuries that did require OSHA reporting, Amazon had a rate of 10 injuries per 100 workers, which the Senate report noted was "more than double the industry average."

The Senate's HELP committee is chaired by Senator Bernie Sanders, a longtime advocate for workers' rights and corporate accountability. He laid into Amazon after the report released, accusing the company of treating "its workers as disposable."

"That is unacceptable, and that has got to change," Sanders said.

An Amazon spokesperson was insistent that the report "ignores our progress and paints a one-sided, false narrative using only a fraction of the information we've provided" to the lawmakers, according to Fast Company.

The spokesperson said that “since 2019, we’ve made significant progress—reducing our recordable incident rate (which includes anything that requires more than basic first aid) in the US. by 28 per cent, and our lost-time incident rate (which only includes more significant injuries that require an employee to miss at least one day of work) by 75 per cent.”

The Independent has requested comment from Amazon.

The Senate's report argues that Amazon’s accidents would be partially avoidable if the company increased its staff, especially during its busiest operating days.

The report claims that Amazon has too few employees working, which leads to over reliance on its current workforce, and workplace injuries as a result.

In 2021, Amazon produced an internal report called "Prime Day Lessons Learned." In that document, Amazon's researchers noted that the company had only hit 71.2 per cent of its hiring targets between May and June of 2021 — a fact that the Senate pointed to as evidence of its understaffing.

Bernie Sanders said the situation was ‘unacceptable’ and the status quo ‘has got to change’ ( Getty Images )

Fewer staff means the workers who are on the warehouse floors need to move faster to keep up with demand. Pushing themselves harder and harder to allow Amazon to do more with less, the Senate argues, is driving up the injury rates on busy days.

“These workers not only confirmed that the company sets unsustainable productivity requirements and that serious injuries are common, they also told Committee staff that Amazon’s busiest periods—Prime Day and the holiday season—are by far the most dangerous,” the report said.

Sanders accused Amazon of "corporate greed" on Tuesday in response to the report.

“The incredibly dangerous working conditions at Amazon revealed in this investigation are a perfect example of the type of corporate greed that the American people are sick and tired of,” Sanders said. “Despite making $36 billion in profits last year and providing its CEO with over $275 million in compensation over the past three years, Amazon continues to treat its workers as disposable and with complete contempt for their safety and wellbeing. “