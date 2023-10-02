Amber alert issued after girl, 9, ‘possibly abducted’ from New York campsite

Charlotte Sena – live: Amber Alert issued after missing girl, 9, ‘possibly abducted’ from New York campsite
Charlotte Sena vanished from Moreau Lake State Park after going for a solo bike ride on Saturday evening
An Amber Alert has been issued for a nine-year-old girl who vanished from a campsite in upstate New York at the weekend.
Charlotte Sena, 9, disappeared after going on a solo bike ride around Moreau Lake State Park in Saratoga County on Saturday evening, where she was staying with family and friends.
The little girl was reported missing by her parents minutes after the group found her bike abandoned – with no sign of Charlotte nearby.
“Last evening, she went out on a bike ride; it wasn’t dark, right around dinnertime, and did a couple of loops with close friends she considers her cousins,” New York Governor Kathy Hochul said in a Sunday afternoon news conference.
“And then she decided after going around True Bay, she said she just wanted to go around one more time by herself – be that big girl, do it by herself.
“Literally 15 minutes later, she hadn’t come back yet,” the governor said. “And that’s really when the nightmare begins.”
Police have warned that it is “quite possible” that the nine-year-old has been abducted.
When was Charlotte Sena last seen?
The nine-year-old was last seen at approximately 6.15pm on Saturday riding her bike in Loop A of the park, according to Lt Col Richard Mazzone of the NYSP.
When she hadn’t come back and her group went looking for her, the bike was found in the same area at 6.45pm and Charlotte’s mother called 911 two minutes later. Police were on site by 7pm on Saturday, New York Governor Kathy Hochul said.
