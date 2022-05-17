Resurfaced tweet shows Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s ‘short’ lawyer

An old tweet has resurfaced showing Amber Heard mocking Johnny Depp’s lawyer over his height after he alleged that her claims of domestic violence were a “hoax”.

On Tuesday, jurors at the former couple’s multi-million-dollar defamation trial were shown a social media post from Ms Heard dated 26 March 2021 where she replied to a tweet from her ex-husband’s former attorney Adam Waldman.

Mr Waldman had tweeted a picture of the actress seeking to discredit her allegations of abuse after a UK court refused Mr Depp the right to appeal his case against The Sun newspaper.

Mr Depp had lost his libel lawsuit against The Sun in October 2020 over an article where the tabloid called him a “wife beater”.

“12/15/15 allegation ‘I had bruised ribs. Bruises all over my body, bruises on my forearms from trying to defend the blows. I had 2 black eyes. I had a broken nose. I had a broken lip,” he tweeted.

“Justice Nichols - I believe her. UK Appeals Court - we believe him. But oops ... PHOTO SHOOT! [sic]”

Ms Heard fired back that she was wearing make-up and mocked Mr Waldman for being “short”.

“Yes Mr Waldman, I may be wearing makeup on this occasion but on every occasion you will still be short,” read the tweet.

Mr Waldman’s original tweet has since been removed after his account was suspended by Twitter for violating the site’s private information policy.

Ms Heard’s social media post was presented in court by Mr Depp’s legal team during Tuesday’s intense cross-examination of the Aquaman actress.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.

Her defamation counterclaim was initially filed over Mr Waldman’s comments where he accused Ms Heard of lying about the domestic violence she said she suffered at the hands of Mr Depp.

Mr Waldman branded her accusations “fake”, a “sexual violence hoax” and an “ambush”.

The attorney was later dropped from Mr Depp’s legal team.