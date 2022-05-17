Footage has emerged of Hollywood actor James Franco visiting Amber Heard at her apartment the night before she filed for divorce from Johnny Depp.

The surveillance footage was played to jurors in the courthouse in Fairfax, Virginia, on Tuesday morning as Ms Heard endured intense cross-examination from Mr Depp’s legal team during the former couple’s high-stakes defamation trial.

The video shows Mr Franco arriving at Ms Heard’s penthouse apartment at around 10.50pm on the night of 22 May 2016.

The next day – 23 May 2016 – Ms Heard filed for divorce from Mr Depp.

Four days later on 27 May, the Aquaman actress then filed for a domestic violence restraining order from her then-husband.

In the footage from 22 May, Ms Heard is seen going down in the elevator of her apartment building at 10.56pm.

The actress – barefoot and wrapped in a large coat – then exits the elevator.

Around one minute later she returns with Mr Franco – who is wearing a large backpack – and they enter the elevator and ride it to up to her apartment.

The pair appear to rest their heads together in the footage before they exit the elevator.

Ms Heard confirmed that the footage shows her and Mr Franco going to her penthouse apartment.

Mr Depp is suing his ex-wife for defamation over a 2018 op-ed she penned for The Washington Post where she described herself as a “a public figure representing domestic abuse”.

The Pirates of the Caribbean actor is not named in the article, which is titled “I spoke up against sexual violence – and faced our culture’s wrath. That has to change”.

However Mr Depp claims that it falsely implies that he is a domestic abuser – something that he strongly denies – and that it has left him struggling to land roles in Hollywood. He is suing for $50m.

Ms Heard is countersuing for $100m, accusing Mr Depp of orchestrating a “smear campaign” against her and describing his lawsuit as a continuation of “abuse and harassment”.