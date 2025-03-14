Passengers evacuate onto wing as American Airlines plane catches fire

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Passengers were forced to evacuate via slides when an American Airlines plane caught fire after landing at Denver International Airport on Thursday.

Twelve people were taken to hospitals with minor injuries following the incident, according to a post on the social platform X by Denver International Airport.

The Boeing 737-800, which was headed from the Colorado Springs Airport to Dallas Fort Worth for Flight 1006, landed at Denver about 5:15pm after the crew reported engine vibrations, the Federal Aviation Administration said.

While taxiing to the gate, an engine then caught fire, the FAA added.

Photos and videos posted by news outlets showed passengers standing on a plane’s wing as smoke surrounded the aircraft. The FAA said passengers then exited using the slides.

open image in gallery American Airlines jet engine catches fire after landing in Denver ( Aaron Clark via REUTERS )

American Airlines aid in a statement that the flight experienced an engine-related issue after taxiing to the gate.

There was no immediate clarification on exactly when the plane caught fire.

The 172 passengers and six crew members were taken to the terminal, airline officials said.

“We thank our crew members, DEN team and first responders for their quick and decisive action with the safety of everyone on board and on the ground as the priority,” American said.

Firefighters put out the blaze by the evening, an airport spokesperson said. The FAA said it will investigate.

The country has seen a recent spate of aviation disasters and close calls stoking fears about air travel, though flying remains a very safe mode of transport.

Recent on-the-ground incidents have included a plane that crashed and flipped over upon landing in Toronto and a Japan Airlines plane that clipped a parked Delta plane while it was taxiing at the Seattle airport.