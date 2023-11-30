Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A US-Israeli dual citizen was among the 16 hostages released from Gaza on Wednesday as part of a temporary ceasefire between Israel and Hamas.

Liat Beinin Atzili, 49, was freed after being kidnapped on 7 October when Hamas militants attacked her home in Kibbutz Nir Oz.

President Joe Biden celebrated the release of Ms Beinin, a high school teacher and guide at Israel’s Holocaust museum, Yad Vashem.

“Jill and I are deeply gratified that she will soon be reunited with her three children and her father, who have been wracked with worry for her safety,” the president wrote in a White House statement. “And we remain determined to secure the release of every person taken hostage by Hamas during its brutal terrorist assault on Israel on October 7, including Liat’s husband Aviv.”

"It is crucial to remember that, while we celebrate Liat’s release, her husband, Aviv, along with more than 100 hostages remains in capacity," Yad Vashem chairman Dani Dayan said in a statement to the BBC.

Ms Beinin was among numerous people snatched from Kibbutz Nir Oz, a collective farm near the border with Gaza.

Liat Beinin and Aviv Atzili in Nir Oz, Israel (AP)

Her father, Yehuda Beinin, told Politico a friend was able to record a final phone conversation the two had before the teacher was kidnapped by Hamas.

"You can hear the desperation in her voice as to the situation around her house," he said. "I’ve never heard her speak like this. It was very, very desperate, very low tone of voice. She may very well have been trying to be quiet, not to make noise."

The museum guide was among 16 total hostages of Hamas released on Wednesday, a group which included 10 Israeli women and children, four Thai citizens, and two Russian Israelis.

In exchange for the 16 hostages, Israel freed 30 Palestinians from detention facilities.

The releases come as the temporary ceasefire, already extended once, is set to expire on Thursday.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who is set to visit Israel the same day, said the US hopes to extend the truce.

“Clearly, that’s something we want,” Mr Blinken told reporters in Brussels, The New York Times reports. “I believe it’s also something that Israel wants. They’re also intensely focused on bringing their people home.”

The number of remaining civilian women and children in Hamas captivity is dwindling, with only about 20 women left in custody, according to the AP.

Some of those continuing to be held hostage by Hamas are Americans who volunteered for service in the Israeli army.

While the ceasefire has paused outright warfare between Israel and Hamas temporarily, violence hasn’t entirely stopped in the country.

Both sides accused each other of breaking the ceasefire.

Four Palestinians, including boys 8 and 15 years old, were killed by Israeli forces in the West Bank, Palestinian news agency WAFA reports.

“The two children, Adam Samer Al-Ghoul (8 years old) and Basil Suleiman Abu Al-Wafa (15 years old), were shot dead by occupation forces in the city of Jenin,” the Palestinian health ministry said in a statement to Reuters.

The Israeli military said it fired on “suspects” in Jenin who “hurled explosive devices towards IDF soldiers.”

Hamas claimed Al-Wafa was a member.