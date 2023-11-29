✕ Close Moment 21-year-old hostage kidnapped from music festival reunites with family after release

Hamas and Israel have accused each other of breaking the truce agreement which has led to the release of dozens of Israelis and Palestinians.

“As a result of the enemy violating the terms of the truce today, there has been a field clash today and our mujahedeen dealt with the violation. We are committed to the truce as long as the enemy is,” Hamas military spokesperson Abu Obaida said, according to Gazan state TV.

Meanwhile, IDF spokesperson Daniel Hagari said three explosive devices were “activated” in two locations near IDF forces in northern Gaza “contrary to the ceasefire agreements”.

It comes as Hamas is searching for more Israeli hostages in Gaza as part of planned exchanges for Palestinian prisoners to allow the ceasefire deal with Israel to continue.

The four-day pause in fighting was extended on Tuesday by two days, with 51 Israelis and 18 foreigners released by Hamas since the ceasefire began, and 150 Palestinians freed by Israel.

Now, as part of the truce deal extension, more hostages look set to be released, with a list of hostages to be freed today sent to Israeli prime minister’s office.