17 more hostages released on third day of Israel-Hamas deal

Seventeen more hostages have been released by Hamas from inside Gaza as part a truce deal with Israel, including a four-year-old US-Israeli girl.

US president Joe Biden said that what Abigail Edan, who turned four while being held captive, had “endured was unthinkable”. Abigail's parents were among the 1,200 people killed in the Hamas attack inside southern Israel on 7 October. Israel has responded with a ferocious aerial and ground assault on Hamas-controlled Gaza in which Palestinian health officials say around 14,000 people have been killed, with the current four-day ceasefire the first respite from the bombardment for residents.

Ella Mor, Abigail’s aunt, said that the family are “very emotional” and that they wanted to say “thank you to the whole country for supporting, loving and embracing us and her”.

The ceasefire was agreed to enable the release of at least 50 of the 240 hostages taken by Hamas into Gaza in exchange for 150 Palestinians in Israeli prisons. This third group of hostages included 14 Israelis, Abigail among them, and three Thai nationals. The Israelis were the Brodetz family: Hagar Brodetz (40), Ofri Brodetz (10), Yuval Brodetz (8) and Uriah Brodetz (4); the Goldstein-Almog family – Chen Goldstein Almog (48), Agam Goldstein Almog (17), Gal Goldstein Almog (11), Tal Goldstein Almog (8); and the Elykaim family: Dafna Elykaim (15) Ella Elykaim (8); Elma Avraham (84) and Aviva Adrian Siegel (62).

Ron Karibu, a 25-year-old Russian-Israeli citizen, was not released under the main truce deal, which involves women and children, but “in response to the efforts of Russian president Vladimir Putin”, Hamas said.

In all, nine children aged 17 and younger were on the list on Sunday, according to Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office. In return, 39 Palestinians in Israeli prisons were due to be released and would go home to Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank. That is three prisoners for every Israeli hostage, excluding Mr Karibu.

Mr Biden said the elderly woman in her 80s was “very sick and was in need of immediate medical help” so had been transferred straight to Israel, rather than via crossing into Egypt, to allow her to go straight to hospital. Of Abigail, he said: “Thank God she’s home... I wish I were there to hold her.”

Mr Biden added that the US was working to extend the truce deal which is due to finish on Monday with a fourth exchange. “We will not stop working until every hostage is returned to their loved ones.

“Nothing is guaranteed and nothing is being taken for granted. But the proof that this is working and worth pursuing further is in every smile and every grateful tear we see on the faces of those families who are finally getting back together again. The proof is little Abigail,” the president said.

There is the potential for the truce to be extended by a day for every 10 Israeli hostages who Hamas release beyond the agreed 50 and Hamas has signalled it is open to an extension.

The Israeli army’s chief spokesman, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, said it was open to extending the ceasefire if more hostages were released. Ahead of the latest hostages being freed, Mr Netanyahu visited the Gaza Strip and spoke with troops. “At the end of the day we will return everyone,” he said of the hostages.

He added that the war – in which Israel has said it wished to crush Hamas – was not over. “Nothing will stop us, and we are convinced that we have the strength, the power, the will and the determination to achieve all the goals of the war, and that is what we will do,” he said.

Mr Netanyahu said on Sunday he told Mr Biden that Israel will resume its campaign in Gaza with full force once the temporary truce comes to an end. However, he also said he would welcome extending the truce if it facilitated the release of 10 additional hostages every day, as agreed under the original Qatari-brokered deal.

Families from the southern Israeli town of Kfar Aza embraced, cried and applauded the news that hostages from their town had arrived in Israel. More than 70 members of the kibbutz of around 700 people were killed and 18 were kidnapped.

In Gaza, people took advantage of the pause in Israeli airstrikes to queue for fuel. An Israeli blockade on top of the military action has left water, fuel, food and medical supplies running severely short. Part of the current truce deal allows more aid to enter Gaza, but aid agencies say it is not as much as is desperately needed. The UN has confirmed that 129,000 litres of fuel crossed into Gaza on Sunday.

Elsewhere, Hamas announced the death of Ahmed al-Ghandour, who was in charge of northern Gaza – where Israel has been focusing its military campaign – and a member of its top military council. He is the highest-ranking militant known to have been killed in the fighting. Israel’s military confirmed the death.

Hamas said he was killed along with three other senior militants, including Ayman Siam, who Israel says was in charge of Hamas’s rocket-firing unit. The Israeli military mentioned both men in a statement earlier this month, saying it had targeted an underground complex where Hamas leaders were hiding.