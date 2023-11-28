Hamas scrambles to find hostages amid fears dozens of captives are lost in Gaza

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Hamas is scrambling to find more hostages to extend its truce with Israel amid growing concerns the militant group does not know the whereabouts of dozens of captives.

The Israel Defence Forces believe Hamas has access to 80 hostages and Palestinian Islamic Jihad has between 30 to 40, a source close to negotiations told The Independent.

But this leaves around 100 civilian and military hostages of an estimated 240 kidnapped on 7 October unaccounted for, according to the diplomatic source.

So far, 51 Israelis and 18 foreigners have been released by Hamas since the ceasefire began. Up to 150 Palestinians have been freed by Israel.

Qatari officials said the success of the two-day extension to the initial truce would be vital in locating missing Israeli hostages.

“Some of them are not even with the other armed factions, they are with lay people,” Qatar’s foreign ministry spokesperson Dr Majed Al-Ansari told The Independent.

“There is an issue with information right now. Obviously under constant bombardment, you can’t collect intelligence, you can’t collect information on the ground.

“We want to use this ceasefire to get information about where they are and if any have been killed in the process.”

The Qatari foreign ministry said another 20 hostages are set to be released in the next 48 hours.

Hamas handed a fifth group of hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Tuesday evening, Egyptian officials said.

But others have warned Hamas might exploit the difficulty in locating captives by using the extra time to regroup for its assault against Israel.

Moty Cristal, a retired Israeli military official who has worked on previous hostage negotiations, said Hamas could ask for more time to do this.

Israelis pass by a wall in Jerusalem with photos of about 240 hostages who were abducted by Hamas on 7 October (AP)

“Operationally it will be challenging for Hamas to locate and collect the additional hostages. They could say they need an additional day of ceasefire to find the captives.

“This is what we call in crisis negotiations ‘the curse of the good will clause’. But Israel will know to what extent Hamas is playing for time,” Mr Cristal told The Independent.

Meanwhile, families of hostages have called for an open-ended extension to the ceasefire to allow for the release of all those held in Gaza.

But some were also distrustful. “I believe the idea that Hamas doesn’t have access to all the hostages is tactics,” said Ruby Chen, whose 19-year-old son Itay, an Israeli soldier, was taken to Gaza on 7 October.

“Hamas have been able to enforce a ceasefire, they do control the areas under their control, the ability to provide hostages is something they have done.”

Hamas hands over 11 Israeli hostages to the International Committee of the Red Cross on Tuesday (Anadolu via Getty Images)

The family of a missing 10-month-old boy also called for his “immediate release” as they feared the truce extension’s cut-off would leave him trapped without proper care.

Ofri Bibas, who is the auntie of Kfir, said: “He can’t stay there anymore. He is a 10-month-old baby. We don’t know if he is getting formula. There isn’t much food.

“Every day there is a risk for their mental and physical condition. They must be released. They are children; they are not supposed to be hostages.”

Kfir was kidnapped along with his four-year-old brother Ariel and his parents Yarden, 34, and Shiri, 32, from Kibbutz Nir Oz after Hamas massacred up to 1,200 Israelis on 7 October.

Aylon Keshet, who is the cousin of Mr Bibas, added that the family was living through a “nightmare” and didn’t know “anything” about their condition.

Ofri Bibas called for her family’s ‘immediate release’ amid fears they are missing as the ceasefire is set to expire (Getty Images)

He said: “These are real people with real lives. Please do not let them stay for another day. Do not let Hamas keep using them as bargaining chips.

“We really don’t know anything. We are in the dark here. We don’t know anything about their wellbeing or condition. This is a nightmare scenario for us. The uncertainty is really hard. We are worried sick about them.”

Up to 30 Palestinian women and children are set to be released from Israel today, according to the Palestinian Prisoners Club.