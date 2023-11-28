Israel-Gaza hostages – live: Three-year-old twins among 11 freed by Hamas as ceasefire extended
Qatar announces two-day extension to a temporary truce
A pair of three-year-old twin girls and their mother were among 11 Israeli hostages released by Hamas on Monday as a truce between the two sides was extended for another two days.
The latest releases mean Hamas has now released 51 Israelis and 18 foreigners since the ceasefire began on Friday.
Israel released another 33 Palestinian prisoners on Monday from its Ofer prison in the occupied West Bank and from a detention centre in Jerusalem.
It brought the total number of Palestinians it has freed since Friday to 150.
Israel has reportedly been given a list of the additional hostages who could be freed on Tuesday, and has provided its own details of an additional 50 detainees who could be released in exchange.
The two-day extension to the temporary truce between Israel and Hamas will run through Wednesday, and allow for more truckloads of aid to enter the Gaza Strip.
Mother and three-year-old twin daughters among 11 hostages freed
A mother and her three-year-old twin daughters were among the 11 hostages released yesterday on the fourth day of a truce between Israel and Hamas.
Sharon Aloni-Cunio, 34, and her three-year-old daughters Emma and Yuli were being held captive by Hamas since they were taken from their home kibbutz Nir Oz.
Her husband, David Cunio, and his brother, Ariel, are still believed to be in captivity in Gaza.
The family was abducted during the attack on 7 October while seeking refuge in a secure room.
Following the arson of their house by Hamas, the family was seized as they attempted to flee the flames.
Sharon’s sister, Daniele Aloni, and her daughter, who were also taken captive, were released last Friday.
The Hostages and Missing Families Forum described Emma as “an open-hearted and amazing child, full of love. A true kibbutz girl who prefers trucks and mechanical tools over dolls”.
It said her sister Yuli “was shy, and in the weeks before her kidnapping she became more open and smiley to her surroundings”.
Another mother and seven other children were among the latest batch of freed hostages.
Israeli government adds 50 female prisoners to potential release list: PM
Israel is prepared to release as many as 50 female prisoners if Hamas continues to free hostages under the ongoing ceasefire deal.
“The Government has approved the inclusion of 50 female prisoners in the list of prisoners eligible to be released in the event that a release of additional Israeli hostages is carried out,” the Israeli prime minister’s office said in a statement.
Relative of two teens released speaks of joy and ‘endless anxiety’
Ido Dan, a relative of Israelis Sahar Calderon, 16, and Erez Calderon, 12 who were released on Monday, spoke of his joy mixed with anxiety about their father, Ofer, who is still being held.
“It is difficult to go from a state of endless anxiety about their fate to a state of relief and joy,” Mr Dan said.
“This is an exciting and heart-filling moment but ... it is the beginning of a difficult rehabilitation process for Sahar and Erez, who are still young and have been through an unbearable experience.”
White House says Hamas not intentionally holding back two American citizens
The White House does not believe that Hamas purposefully held back the release of two American women who have not been included in the exchanges so far.
A senior Biden administration official said that “so far” the idea that Hamas is deliberately holding back the two American hostages because of their citizenship was not a “conclusion we would draw”.
The Biden administration still hopes for the release of the two women, noting that Hamas has committed to releasing an additional 20 hostages over the next two days after the ceasefire was extended.
Eleven Israeli women and children were freed by Hamas and entered Israel on Monday night in the fourth swap under the original four-day truce.
“We’ll see where we are two days from now,” the official said.
Photo shows reunion of hostage Eitan Yahalomi and his mother
Eitan Yahalomi, age 12, returned happily to his mother’s arms on Monday, one of 11 Israeli citizens released today as part of the ongoing IDF-Hamas ceasefire.
His father, Ohad, who was kidnaped with him, remains in Gaza.
Relatives respond to release of Israeli hostages: 'Such a happy moment'
A relative of three of the Israeli hostages released yesterday said it was “such a happy moment” to see them freed, “full of love and smiles”.
Karina Engel-Bart, 51 and her two daughters Mika Engel, 18, and Yuval Engel, 12, were released by Hamas on Monday night in the fourth swap under the original four-day truce, which began on Friday and had been due to run out.
Karina’s brother Diego Engel-Bart told CNN they are happy to be home and ready to start their lives again.
He said his two nieces are skinnier than before and the youngest one has to go undergo surgery on her leg.
His brother-in-law, Karina’s husband, still remains in Hamas captivity.
“Tomorrow we are going to move forward and we are going to win,” he said.
“This is not just Israel’s problem. It is a global problem. Today it happened in Israel. Tomorrow it could happen somewhere else,” he added.
As hostages leave Gaza, medical aid flows in
While much of the attention on the ongoing ceasefire deal is rightly directed towards the hostages being released, the fighting pause between Israel and Hamas has also allowed crucial medical aid to reach Gaza’s beleaguered civilian population.
Thousands of doses of routine immunisations were delivered to the Palestinian territory on Monday, according to UNICEF Palestine.
Prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi set to be released by Israel - report
Prominent Palestinian activist Ahed Tamimi is believed to be on the list of approved 50 female Palestinian prisoners slated to be released today, reported theTimes of Israel.
The additional group will be released if the next release of Israeli hostages by Hamas goes as planned, the prime minister’s office said today.
Ms Tamimi was arrested after posting a controversial social media post following the 7 October attack.
Her family has denied the allegations, claiming her social media account was hacked.
Family of American girl released says ‘we can get all hostages back home’
Two relatives of an Israeli-American girl freed from Hamas captivity have expressed hope in securing the release of all hostages through continued negotiations.
Abigail Edan, who turned four while in captivity, was the third person with US citizenship freed by Hamas on Sunday after seven weeks of bloodshed between the Iranian-backed Palestinian militia that controls the Gaza Strip and the Israeli military.
“We can get all hostages back home. We have to keep pushing,” two relatives of the girl said.
Relatives told CBS News last week that the toddler, if she was released, would go to stay with family members in Israel who have already taken in her two older siblings.
Three hostages released today were French, as five remain in captivity
The government of France celebrated the release of three French citizens from Hamas captivity on Monday.
“France welcomes the liberation of three of its children today: Eitan, Erez and Sahar,’’ the French Foreign Ministry said in a statement obtained by the Associated Press. ‘’They are now in security in Israel. We share the relief of their families and all those who mobilized for their freedom.’’
Five other French citizens remain Hamas hostages, according to officials.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies