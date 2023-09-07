Trapped American explorer says he was ‘very close to the edge’ in emotional first video from Turkish cave
Mark Dickey, 40, became trapped 3,400ft below the surface after he suffered stomach bleeding
A trapped American explorer has said he “was very close to the edge” as he thanked Turkish authorities for saving his life in an emotional video from deep inside a cave system.
Mark Dickey, 40, became trapped 3,400ft below the surface after he suffered stomach bleeding while in the Morca cave on Saturday, sparking an international rescue mission with hundreds of caving experts brought in to help.
“I was very close to the edge,” Mr Dickey admitted in the video obtained by The Associated Press.
Authorities in Turkey are working with a group of more than 150 international cave rescue experts to safely remove Mr Dickey from his location after he experienced the emergency.
Throughout the week, rescuers were able to send six units of blood and doctors to Mr Dickey. While his condition has improved, he may still need a stretcher to exit.
Rescuers began setting up rope lines on Wednesday as part of the effort, though it is unclear when they can begin the mission due to its extreme complexity.
The cave system is described as extremely narrow with many twists and turns, making it difficult to navigate. It typically takes a person in good health around 15 hours to exit.
