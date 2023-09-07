Mark Dickey, the US caver who is currently trapped near Morca (via REUTERS)

A cave rescue mission is underway in Turkey after an ill American explorer got stuck several thousand feet below the ground in the Morca cave.

Mark Dickey, 40, who is described as an “elite caver”, was 3,600 feet below the ground on Saturday when he began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding.

Since then, Mr Dickey has been unable to move leading a medical team to try and improve his situation so they can begin a rescue operation. As of Thursday, his condition was improving after a team sent six units of blood to him.

Over 150 rescuers from the Turkish Caving Federation, Hungarian Cave Rescue Service, National Cave Rescue Commission and more are teaming up to rescue Mr Dickey – who, as of now, needs a stretcher to be removed.

Rescuers began setting up rope lines on Wednesday as part of the effort, though it is unclear when they can begin the mission due to it’s extreme complexity.

The cave is one of the deepest in the world and the underground component is equivalent to Mount Everest.