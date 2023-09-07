Turkey cave rescue effort underway after American explorer fell ill at 3,600 feet down
Mark Dickey fell ill with gastrointestinal bleeding while exploring a deep underground cave at 3600 feet in Turkey
A cave rescue mission is underway in Turkey after an ill American explorer got stuck several thousand feet below the ground in the Morca cave.
Mark Dickey, 40, who is described as an “elite caver”, was 3,600 feet below the ground on Saturday when he began suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding.
Since then, Mr Dickey has been unable to move leading a medical team to try and improve his situation so they can begin a rescue operation. As of Thursday, his condition was improving after a team sent six units of blood to him.
Over 150 rescuers from the Turkish Caving Federation, Hungarian Cave Rescue Service, National Cave Rescue Commission and more are teaming up to rescue Mr Dickey – who, as of now, needs a stretcher to be removed.
Rescuers began setting up rope lines on Wednesday as part of the effort, though it is unclear when they can begin the mission due to it’s extreme complexity.
The cave is one of the deepest in the world and the underground component is equivalent to Mount Everest.
Why the rescue is so complex
For rescuers to reach and remove Mark Dickey will be a very complicated process, according to the Turkish Caving Federation.
In a post from Tuesday, the federation described the extremely complicated process of removing a caver at the depths that Mr Dickey is currently at.
“The open cross-section of the Morca Cave. Mark is currently residing at the campsite at 3400 feet (1040 meters) from the entrance. It takes a full 15 hours for an experienced caver to reach to the surface in ideal conditions.”
Mr Dickey is unable to walk without assistance of now and needs a stretcher to be removed.
“The cave features narrow winding passages and several rappels,” the Turkish Caving Federation continued.
National Cave Rescue Commission shares photos of rescue team
Mark Dickey’s condition ‘continues to improve’
The Turkish Caving Federation said that medical officers and Mark Dickey’s doctor believe his condition is still improving.
In a tweet posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Thursday, the federation said that the medical officer, Tulga Sener, spoke with Mr Dickey’s doctor to determine if he will be able to leave the cave without a stretcher.
Here’s what we know about the cave rescue mission so far
Mark Dickey has been at the bottom of Morca Cave for three days after falling ill while exploring underground
Barney Davis reports:
