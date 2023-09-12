Mark Dickey hails ‘amazing’ rescue nine days after becoming trapped 3,400ft down in Turkish cave – latest
Mark Dickey fell ill with gastrointestinal bleeding while exploring a deep underground cave
Trapped American explorer sends video message from inside Turkish cave
Experienced explorer Mark Dickey has emerged from a Turkish cave after a successful three-day rescue operation by teams from all over Europe to carry him out of one of the deepest caves in the world.
Mr Dickey said that it was “Amazing to be above ground again,” as he was taken to a medical tent for examination before he could be transferred to hospital after his ordeal, reported CNN.
And he thanked the rescue teams and Turkish government for bringing him to safety and said they had “saved my life literally no questions asked.
And he added: “I was underground for far longer than ever expected with an unexpected medical issue.”
More than 150 cave rescuers joined forces to safely extract Mr Dickey, 40, from the complex Morca cave system.
Mr Dickey, a well-known speleologist and cave rescuer himself, became trapped on Saturday 2 September after suddenly suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding while on an expedition.
His condition worsened quickly, making him unable to move and requiring a doctor to go down into the cave to administer vials of blood to keep him stabilised. For days, rescuers were unsure if Mr Dickey would be strong enough to be rescued to the surface, but his condition began improving on Wednesday.
Caver thanks rescuers who brought him to safety
What the final stage of the mission looks like
Rescuers in process of dismantling rope installations
As cave rescuers work to bring Mark Dickey to the surface, others are cleaning up after themselves and dismantling the rope installations they created in order to bring Mr Dickey up on a stretcher.
The European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA) said that Mr Dickey’s medical condition remained unchanged – stable but still delicate due to the gastrointestinal bleeding.
Mr Dickey is being lifted out of the depths of the cave via a stretcher which required much preparation by the teams to ensure no rocks fell and it remained sturdy.
“Rescuers below the stretcher party continue their work to dismantle the rope installations,” the ECRA wrote on Monday afternoon.
“All cave rescuers remain fit and well. The whole caving community anxiously awaits the appearance of the casualty at the surface!”
Six international rescue team assisting in rescue
Six rescue teams from different countries apart of the European Cave Rescue Association (ECRA) are working together to try to rescue American Mark Dickey from the Morca cave in Turkey.
At 3,400 feet, it will be incredibly difficult to get Mr Dickey, safely, out of the cave.
To make it easier, the ECRA is going to split seven parts of the cave up among the six teams. Each time will find solutions to conduct the rescue operation at a set number of feet.
The Bulgarian cave rescue team will first find a way to get Mr Dickey from 3,412 feet (where he is now) to 2,953 feet.
From there, the Croatian rescue team will get Mr Dickey to 2,345 feet.
Then the Italian rescue team will get Mr Dickey to 1,640 feet.
After that the Polish rescue team will take over to help Mr Dickey reach 1,181 feet.
Then the Hungarian team will assist in reaching 590 feet.
Finally, the Turkish team will help get Mr Dickey out of the cave and to the surface so he can reach proper medical care.
Mark Dickey at 328 feet – expected to be rescued tonight
The Speleological Federation of Turkey wrote on X that Mark Dickey had made it to the 328 feet (100 metres) point as of Monday afternoon.
This is the last section of the cave before Mr Dickey can be returned to the surface and seek medical attention.
“Mark is in the last 100 meters. Crews continue to work to have him [sic] out tonight,” the organisation wrote.
Where is Mark Dickey in the Morca cave?
At the moment, Mark Dickey, is at the 590 feet (180 metre) mark below the surface.
This is the last leg of the cave that Mr Dickey and the team need to get over before he can be evacuated and seek medical attention for the gastrointestinal bleeding he faced last week.
Catch up with the story
Rescue teams began the challenging process on Saturday of extricating Mark Dickey, who became seriously ill while he was exploring the Morca cave near Anamur in the south of Turkey last week.
Maanya Sachdeva reports:
Rescue of American explorer trapped in Turkey cave has begun, officials say
Mark Dickey suffered gastrointestinal bleeding while exploring the Morca cave last Saturday
