Experienced explorer Mark Dickey has emerged from a Turkish cave after a successful three-day rescue operation by teams from all over Europe to carry him out of one of the deepest caves in the world.

Mr Dickey said that it was “Amazing to be above ground again,” as he was taken to a medical tent for examination before he could be transferred to hospital after his ordeal, reported CNN.

And he thanked the rescue teams and Turkish government for bringing him to safety and said they had “saved my life literally no questions asked.

And he added: “I was underground for far longer than ever expected with an unexpected medical issue.”

More than 150 cave rescuers joined forces to safely extract Mr Dickey, 40, from the complex Morca cave system.

Mr Dickey, a well-known speleologist and cave rescuer himself, became trapped on Saturday 2 September after suddenly suffering from gastrointestinal bleeding while on an expedition.

His condition worsened quickly, making him unable to move and requiring a doctor to go down into the cave to administer vials of blood to keep him stabilised. For days, rescuers were unsure if Mr Dickey would be strong enough to be rescued to the surface, but his condition began improving on Wednesday.