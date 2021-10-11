AP News Digest 3:15 a.m.

Here are the AP’s latest coverage plans, top stories and promotable content. All times EDT. For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at https://newsroom.ap.org.

—————————-

ONLY ON AP

—————————-

AP POLL-CYBERSECURITY -- Most Americans across party lines have serious concerns about cyberattacks on U.S. computer systems and view China and Russia as major threats, according to a new poll. The poll by The Pearson Institute and the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about 9 in 10 Americans are at least somewhat concerned about hacking that involves their personal information, financial institutions, government agencies or certain utilities. By Alan Suderman. SENT: 750 words, photos.

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

CONGRESS-RISKY AUTUMN -- Year-end pileups of crucial legislation and the brinkmanship that goes with them are normal behavior for Congress. This autumn, lawmakers are barreling toward battles that are striking for the risks they pose to both parties and their leaders. By Alan Fram. SENT: 950 words, photos.

CALIFORNIA-OIL-SPILL — A Southern California beach that had been closed since an undersea pipeline leaked crude into ocean waters last week is set to reopen, officials announce. By Amy Taxin. SENT: 720 words, photos.

VIRUS OUTBREAK-AUSTRALIA — Sydney hairdressers, gyms, cafés and bars reopened to fully vaccinated customers on Monday for the first time in more than 100 days after Australia’s largest city achieved a vaccination benchmark. By Rod McGuirk. SENT: 410 words, photos.

IRAN-ELECTIONS — Iraq saw a record low turnout in this weekend’s parliamentary elections, the independent body that oversees the election says. The preliminary results signal widespread dissatisfaction and distrust in the vote. SENT: 270 words, photos.

EMIRATES-THE-FRENCH-AMBASSADOR'S-BIRD — A small bird rescued from Kabul by a French diplomat is starring in a rare, feel-good tale about evacuations from Afghanistan The story of “Juji” the talkative mynah bird, has gone viral on social media as a symbol of survival amid the tumult of the Taliban takeover. By Isabel Debre. SENT: 790 words, photos.

FIONA HILL-BOOK -- Unlike other tell-all authors from the Trump administration, Fiona Hill isn’t obsessed with the scandalous. Much like her measured but riveting testimony in Trump’s first impeachment, her new book offers a more sober, and thus perhaps more alarming, portrait of the 45th president. By Lynn Berry and Calvin Woodward. SENT: 1,180 words, photo.

-----------------------—

TRENDING NEWS

-----------------------—

AUSTRALIA-AFGHAN-PRISONER — Afghan soldier who killed 3 Australians released by Qatar. SENT: 200 words, photo.

GRUDEN-RACIST COMMENT — Jon Gruden again says he’s not a racist after Raiders loss. SENT: 860 words, photos.

DEADLY CRIME RAMPAGE-LOUISIANA — Police: Louisiana trooper, woman killed in shooting rampage. SENT: 330 words.

SOC-BRAZIL-BOLSONARO — Brazil’s unvaccinated president angry at missed soccer game. SENT: 150 words, photos.

MEXICO-TROPICAL WEATHER — Tropical Storm Pamela forms off Mexico’s Pacific coast. SENT: 140 words.

HAWAII EARTHQUAKE — Strong earthquakes strike off coast of Hawaii. SENT: 110 words.

------------------------------------—------——-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

--------------------—----------------------——-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-NEW ZEALAND — Most of New Zealand’s health care workers and teachers will soon be legally required to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, the government has announced. SENT: 440 words, photos.

—————————-

NATIONAL

—————————-

UTILITY EXECUTIVE-SENTENCING — A former utility executive who after he found out a pair of nuclear reactors being built in South Carolina were hopelessly behind schedule lied to ratepayers and regulators costing billions of dollars is facing one final judge before heading to prison for two years. SENT: 650 words, photos.

OFFICER KILLED — A man accused of gunning down a Georgia police officer during his first shift with the department ambushed him in retaliation for the officer’s arrest of an associate hours earlier, authorities say. SENT: 290 words, photos.

—————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————-

FRANCE-CHURCH-SEX ABUSE — At 8 years old, Laurent Martinez was sexually abused by a priest. Forty years later, he has chosen to make his story into a play, to show the devastating consequences and how speaking out can help victims heal and rebuild. The play called “Pardon?” is drawn from the French author and actor’s own life, describing how he felt devoured from the inside by the abuse and struggled with daily life after it. By Sylvie Corbet. SENT: 900 words, photos.

NORTH-KOREA-KIM — North Korea said Monday leader Kim Jong Un urged officials to overcome a “grim situation” facing the country and make stronger efforts to improve the food and living conditions of his people. SENT: 430 words, photos.

ITALY-MURANO-GLASS — The glassblowers of Murano have survived plagues and pandemics. They transitioned to highly prized artistic creations to outrun low-priced competition from Asia. But surging energy prices are shattering their economic model. SENT: 850 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-US-TALIBAN — The U.S. has agreed to provide humanitarian aid to a desperately poor Afghanistan on the brink of an economic disaster, while refusing to give political recognition to the country’s new Taliban rulers, the Taliban said. The statement came at the end of the first direct talks between the former foes since the chaotic withdrawal of U.S. troops at the end of August. By Kathy Gannon. SENT: 540 words, photos.

BANGLADESH-ROHINGYA — The United Nations and Bangladesh’s government have signed an agreement to work together to help Rohingya refugees on an island in the Bay of Bengal where thousands have been relocated from crammed camps near the Myanmar border. SENT: 650 words, photos.

TUNISIA-PROTESTS — Several thousand demonstrators gathered in central Tunis to protest President Kaïs Saied’s recent consolidation of power, which his critics have called a “coup.” SENT: 570 words, photos.

—————————-

BUSINESS

————————-

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares were mostly higher on Monday despite persisting worries about the region’s energy crunch and coronavirus infections. Benchmarks in Japan and China rose in early trading, while South Korean markets were closed for a national holiday. Shares fell in Australia. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 460 words, photos.

GERMANY-CLIMATE-BUSINESSES — Dozens of large German companies have urged the country’s next government to put in place ambitious policies to meet the goals of the Paris climate accord. SENT: 350 words, photo.

----------------------------—

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

----------------------------—

BOOKS-CLINTON-PENNY — Hillary Clinton’s next book mentions a rising Taliban in Afghanistan and a Joint Chiefs of Staff chair who clashes with the president. The book is a novel, “State of Terror.” It’s co-written with crime fiction author Louise Penny and was conceived well before the latest headlines about Afghanistan or the Joint Chiefs of Staff. By National Writer Hillel Italie. SENT: 1,120 words, photos.

--------——

SPORTS

--------——

FBN—BILLS-CHIEFS — Josh Allen threw three touchdown passes and ran for another score as the Buffalo Bills beat the Kansas City Chiefs 38-20. The rematch of the AFC title game was delayed more than an hour by lightning when the teams were at halftime. By Dave Skretta. SENT: 900 words, photos.

BBA—ALDS-RAYS-RED SOX — Saved by an obscure rule and a bounce that was weird even for quirky Fenway Park, the Red Sox staggered Tampa Bay 6-4 on Christian Vázquez’s 13th-inning walk-off homer to move one victory from eliminating the 100-win Rays from the AL Division Series. By Jimmy Golen. SENT: 1100 words, photos. With: BBA—ALDS-GROUND-RULE DOUBLE-EXPLAINED (sent).

BBA—ALDS-ASTROS-SIGN STEALING — White Sox reliever Ryan Tepera implied that Houston may have been stealing signs in Games 1 and 2 of their AL Division Series after Chicago won the third game Sunday night. Houston was going for a sweep after it rolled to a pair of impressive victories at home. But it struck out 16 times in a 12-6 loss at Chicago after it struck out a total of 16 times in the first two games. By Baseball Writer Jay Cohen. SENT: 400 words, photos.

------------------------------

HOW TO REACH US

----------------------------—

At the Nerve Center, Vincent K. Willis can be reached at 800-845-8450 (ext. 1600). For photos, ext. 1900. For graphics and interactives, ext. 7636. Expanded AP content can be obtained from http://newsroom.ap.org. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, contact apcustomersupport@ap.org or call 844-777-2006.