At least 29 Americans were killed in the brutal Hamas attack on Israel, up from 27 the State Department had previously confirmed.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed the number on Saturday and said that 15 Americans and one lawful permanent resident of the US remain unaccounted for.

The State Department said that it was “working around the clock” to determine the whereabouts of the missing Americans.

Joe Biden on Friday spoke with the families of the missing Americans and has said he will speak to the families of Americans being held captive by Hamas in Gaza.

The president recalled the conversations during a speech in Philadelphia later that day.

“They’re going through agony not knowing what the status of their sons, daughters, husbands, wives, children are,” said Mr Biden.

“You know, it’s gut-wrenching. I assured them of my personal commitment to do everything possible, everything possible” to secure their safe return.

At least 1,300 people were killed in the Hamas terror attacks on 7 October, including 260 people at a music festival near kibbutz Re’im.

Israeli armor personnel carrier move in formation near the border with Gaza on October 14, 2023 in Near Sderot, Israel. (Getty Images)

More than 2,000 people have been killed in Hamas-controlled Gaza since Israel launched retaliatory airstrikes, the Palestinian health ministry said on Saturday.

In addition, around 150 civilians and soldiers have been taken hostage and are believed to have been removed from Israel and forced back to Gaza.

Following the Hamas attacks, Israel announced a “complete siege” on the enclave, while amassing troops and military hardware for a ground invasion of the territory.

On Saturday Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told troops in southern Israel that “The next stage is coming”, with Israel expected to move into Gaza by land, sea and air.