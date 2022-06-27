Several injured after Amtrak train derails in Missouri with 243 onboard

Passenger train collided with a truck at a public crossing, official say

Bevan Hurley
Monday 27 June 2022 21:19
<p>An Amtrak train derailed near Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday </p>

An Amtrak train derailed near Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday

Several passengers were injured when an Amtrak train derailed after hitting a dump truck at a crossing near Kansas City, Missouri, on Monday.

Amtrak officials told CNN the train collided with a vehicle close to the city of Mendon at 1.42pm central time.

Photos of the crash site posted to Twitter showed passengers being helped from an overturned carriage.

A witness told The Daily Beast that it appeared to be a “mass casualty event”.

In a statement, Amtrak said: “There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries.

“Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist.”

The train was travelling from Los Angeles to Chicago.

The crash came one day after an Amtrak train crashed into a vehicle that was obstructing tracks near Brentwood, California, killing three people and injuring two others.

