Rescue crews respond to an Amtrak train that derailed after hitting a dump truck near Kansas City, Missouri. Multiple injuries were reported. The train was traveling between Los Angeles and Chicago when it hit the truck. (screengrab)

Multiple people were injured when an Amtrak train carrying 243 people derailed after hitting a dump truck in Kansas City, Missouri.

A witness told The Daily Beast the event looked like a ‘mass casualty event’ but no deaths have been confirmed.

The Southwest Chief Train 4 was on its way from Los Angeles to Chicago when it struck a dump truck. The force of the accident caused the train to derail in the town of Mendon around 1:42pm on Monday, according to Amtrak.

Photos emerged of the crash showing passengers crawling out of windows and lining the side of the tracks while waiting to be recovered.

“There are approximately 243 passengers onboard with early reports of injuries,” company officials said. “Local authorities are currently assisting customers and we have deployed Amtrak resources to assist.”

The incident is the second in two days for Amtrak trains. On Sunday, three people were killed and two other suffered severe injuries after a train carrying 85 passengers his a vehicle in rural California. All of the people who were killed were in the vehicle that was hit by the train.