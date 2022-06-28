Fourth person dies following Amtrak derailment in Missouri

The death toll from the Amtrak derailment in Missouri has increased to four after a third passenger on the train was confirmed to have died.

The Missouri state highway patrol said on Tuesday that the individual died of injuries sustained in the derailment, which happened near Mendon and more than 80 miles from Kansas City.

About 150 people were taken from the scene of the derailment to 10 area hospitals, authorities and Amtrak said. Their injuries ranged from minor to serious.

The latest victim, who has not named, died at University of Missouri Health Center, the patrol said.

The driver of a dump truck that was hit by the train also died, in addition to two other passengers whose deaths were confirmed on Monday.

