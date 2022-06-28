A farmer said it was only “a matter of time” before an Amtrak train derailed in northern Missouri, just one day after three people were killed in a collision with a truck near Mendon.

Mike Spencer, 64, said in an interview with the Kansas City Star that he passes the same railroad crossing where the Amtrak train derailed on Monday and that he had concerns.

“They knew it was unsafe,” said the 64-year-old. “I was certain that this was going to happen. It was just a matter of time.”

Three people were killed and 50 more injured when an Amtrak train hit a dump truck at the crossing in a rural area of Missouri, near Mendon. An investigation is underway.

Mr Spencer said authorities – including Amtrak and Missouri’s transportation department – reportedly promised to improve conditions at the crossing but had yet to start work.

Only two weeks ago, he uploaded a video to Facebook on 11 June warning others of overgrown grass (or brush) and limited signal lighting at the crossing.

They were among several safety issues at the crossing highlighted by the local farmer, who said trains pass though at speeds of up to 90mph.

A second farmer and nearby resident, Daryl Jacobs, agreed that the crossing needed alarms and signals to prevent another train colliding with vehicles and farming equipment that regularly pass through.

A law enforcement officer inspecting the scene of the Amtrak train derailment (AP)

“It needs arms on it or signals,” the 62-year-old told the Star. “It’s so dang steep. I heard that truck just stalled out today going up it. That’s what I heard. And this dang brush along these railroad tracks all needs to be cleared back.”

The ramp leading up to he crossing was described as “steep”, with limited visibility of the oncoming railroad for drivers.

In a statement following the collision, Amtrak said it was “deeply saddened” at the second such derailment in as many days after three people were killed and two others injured on Sunday in rural California.

Jennifer Homendy, the chairwoman of the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) leading the crash investigation, has said it was too early to speculate on the exact cause of the derailment.

Trains will not be able to run on the track for “a matter of days” while they gather evidence, she added.

Additional reporting by the Associated Press.