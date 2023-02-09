Parents and 12-year-old son found shot dead in Massachusetts home

Sign up to our Evening Headlines email for your daily guide to the latest news Sign up to our free US Evening Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A mother and father and their 12-year-old son were found shot dead in a home in Andover, Massachusetts, early on Thursday morning, authorities say.

Police responded to a 911 call from inside the home at 3.20am and had to break down two doors to force their way into the property on Porter Rd, according to WCVB.

Andover Police Department Chief Patrick Keefe said the victims were a 56-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman and their son, according to the news site.

Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker said there was no ongoing danger to the public.

“This entire situation was contained at the address here,” Mr Tucker told reporters at the scene. “I think this is also a very good time to remind folks that if they are suffering from any type of mental health issues, any type of depression, that services are out there.”

Police have declined to say who they believe the shooter was, and are notifying next of kin before releasing the victim’s identities.

The boy was a sixth grade student at the $31,000 a year Catholic boys school St. John’s Prep in Danvers, authorities said. Classes at the school had been cancelled for the day.

Mr Tucker also spoke of the “difficulties” faced by first responders at murder scenes.

“We only need to look back at the last couple of weeks in Massachusetts,” he said, in reference to the deaths of three young children in Duxbury late last month. “These can take an emotional toll as well.”

Massachusetts State Police is assisting with the investigation.