Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Ana Walshe: Gruesome details revealed in court as Brian Walshe pleads not guilty to murder

Brian Walshe shook his head in court as details of the alleged murder were read out in court

Bevan Hurley
Wednesday 18 January 2023 14:51
Brian Walshe arrives in court to face charges of murdering his wife Ana

Ana Walshe’s husband Googled “how long before a body starts to smell” after his wife’s disappearance, prosecutors revealed in court on Wednesday.

The chilling detail was one of several pieces of evidence detailed in a criminal complaint against Brian Walshe in the Quincy District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to murder.

Mr Walshe’s internet search history also showed he had looked up what Ammonia can do to a body, according to prosecutor Lynn Beland.

Recommended

Clothes and other items belonging to Ms Walshe containing her DNA were found at a recycling centre, Ms Beland said.

On Tuesday, Mr Walshe was charged with the murder of his wife of seven years, who has been missing since New Year’s Day.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in