Ana Walshe: Gruesome details revealed in court as Brian Walshe pleads not guilty to murder
Brian Walshe shook his head in court as details of the alleged murder were read out in court
Ana Walshe’s husband Googled “how long before a body starts to smell” after his wife’s disappearance, prosecutors revealed in court on Wednesday.
The chilling detail was one of several pieces of evidence detailed in a criminal complaint against Brian Walshe in the Quincy District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to murder.
Mr Walshe’s internet search history also showed he had looked up what Ammonia can do to a body, according to prosecutor Lynn Beland.
Clothes and other items belonging to Ms Walshe containing her DNA were found at a recycling centre, Ms Beland said.
On Tuesday, Mr Walshe was charged with the murder of his wife of seven years, who has been missing since New Year’s Day.