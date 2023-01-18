Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ana Walshe’s husband Googled “how long before a body starts to smell” after his wife’s disappearance, prosecutors revealed in court on Wednesday.

The chilling detail was one of several pieces of evidence detailed in a criminal complaint against Brian Walshe in the Quincy District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to murder.

Mr Walshe’s internet search history also showed he had looked up what Ammonia can do to a body, according to prosecutor Lynn Beland.

Clothes and other items belonging to Ms Walshe containing her DNA were found at a recycling centre, Ms Beland said.

On Tuesday, Mr Walshe was charged with the murder of his wife of seven years, who has been missing since New Year’s Day.