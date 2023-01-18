Ana Walshe – update: Husband Brian Walshe to appear in court today charged with murdering missing Cohasset mom
16 days after his wife Ana was last seen alive, a murder warrant was issued for Brian Walshe on Tuesday.
The husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe is expected to appear in court on Wednesday charged with her murder.
Brian Walshe will be arraigned in Quincy District Court where prosecutors will lay out what evidence led them to charge him 16 days on from his wife’s disappearance.
Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts and was reported missing on 4 January.
Mr Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, claims to have last seen her when she left for the airport on New Year’s Day.
He was arrested on 8 January and pleaded not guilty to hindering the police investigation into her disappearance.
On Tuesday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced that a murder warrant had been issued for Mr Walshe.
Police have not yet said if they have recovered a body, or what has led them to decide that Ms Walshe is dead.
However, police in Hartford, Vermont, discovered a woman’s body at a recycling centre on Tuesday. Authorities are yet to announce any connection to the disappearance of Ms Walshe.
The husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe is expected to appear in court on Wednesday charged with her murder.
Brian Walshe will be arraigned in Quincy District Court where prosecutors will lay out what evidence led them to charge him 16 days on from his wife’s disappearance.
His arraignment comes after Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced that a murder warrant had been issued for Mr Walshe on Tuesday.
The head of security at Ana Walshe’s Washington DC real estate firm first alerted authorities about her disappearance, police call logs have revealed.
Police in Cohasset, Massachusetts, state in the call logs released to the Cohasset Anchor news site that they received a call from her employer Tishman Speyer at 11.44am on 4 January to request a well-being check for Ms Walshe.
The caller tells police that the “company has contacted the husband … he has not filed a missing person report”.
The logs appear to contradict comments made by the lawyer representing Ms Walshe’s husband Brian Walshe when he appeared in court last week to be arraigned on charges of misleading police.
Boston criminal defence attorney Tracy Miner told the court that her client had contacted Tishman Speyer to notify them Ms Walshe was missing.
‘It has never been this bad’
Massachusetts authorities are currently searching for five missing women who have disappeared in the past two months.
While the cases are not believed to be linked, the alarming rate of disappearances is unprecedented, according to experts.
Brittany Tee, 35, from Brookfield, who hasn’t been seen since 10 January.
Ana Walshe, 39, who vanished from her home in Cohasset on 1 January. Her husband Brian Walshe was charged with murder on 17 January.
Lori Baxter, 45, hasn’t been seen or heard from since texting a friend in Boston on 28 December.
Madeline DeShazo, 33, was last seen getting into a vehicle in Framingham on 1 December. Police say she may be in danger due to health reasons.
Reyna Morales Rojas, 41, of East Boston, who was last spotted getting into a car on 26 November.
Wendy Murphy, a law professor and co-director of the Women’s and Children’s Advocacy Project, told NBC Boston “it has never been this bad”.
“I can’t remember a time when we had this many missing women in such a short period of time.”
Massachusetts mother of three Ana Walshe was supposed to have commuted back to Washington DC on New Year’s Day where she works for a high-end real estate company.
But police say that there is no evidence she ever took a ride-share to Boston’s Logan Airport as planned and she has not been seen since the early hours of 1 January.
When her husband and bosses reported her missing on 4 January, a police search was launched in and around the family’s property in Cohasset, Massachusetts, as well as their home in Washington’s Chevy Chase neighbourhood.
Her husband, convicted art fraudster Brian Walshe, was arrested on 8 January on charges for hindering the police investigation after prosecutors say that traces of blood and a knife were found in the basement of her family home.
It later emerged that Mr Walshe searched the internet for “how to dispose of a 115-pound woman’s body”, two law enforcement sources briefed on the investigation told CNN, and bought $450 of items that included cleaning supplies, mops and tape from a nearby Home Depot store on 2 January.
Police investigating the disappearance of mother of three Ana Walshe are trying to piece together the missing 72 hours between when she was last seen and when she was reported missing.
Ms Walshe, 39, vanished from her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts, in the early hours of New Year’s Day.
Her husband Brian Walshe told investigators she left to catch a flight to Washington DC to deal with a work emergency.
Concerned colleagues reported her missing on 4 January, and Mr Walshe was arrested days later for misleading the police investigation. On 17 January he was charged with murder.
The following timeline dating back to Mr Walshe’s earlier legal woes is based on information from police statements, a criminal complaint affidavit, prosecutors and defence attorneys.
District Attorney’s comments as Brian Walshe charged with murder
The Norfolk County District Attorney Michael Morrissey’s statement in full.
“Detectives from the Cohasset Police Department and the Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office have been involved in an intensive investigation into the fate of Ana Walshe, a 39-year-old Cohasset mother of three since she was first reported missing on January 4.
“Early in this investigation, police developed probable cause that her husband, Brian Walshe, age 47, had misled investigators on material matters related to the search of Ana Walshe. He has pled not guilty to those charges and us currently being held at the Norfolk County House of Correction.
“The continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain and arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife. Mr. Walshe will be transported to the Quincy District Court for arraignment on the charge of murder. Additional details of the investigation and the evidence in support of those charges are likely to be presented at arraignment but will not be disclosed at this time.
“This marks the second allegation of domestic violence homicide in Norfolk county in less than a month. Our thoughts are very much with the family these crimes have left behind.”
A missing Massachusetts woman tried to call friends and family members hours before she disappeared, according to reports.
Ana Walshe, 39, tried to reach her mother, sister and maid-of-honour in Serbia at around midnight on New Year’s Eve and again at 1am, her mom Milanka Ljubicic told Fox News in an interview.
The family members were asleep at the time, while Ms Walshe’s friend was at a New Year’s Eve party and didn’t hear her phone, Ms Ljubicic told Fox News from her home in the Serbian capital of Belgrade.
“And now, I regret not getting the phone, because she’s disappeared,” Ms Ljubicic said.
Ms Walshe was last seen at her home in the coastal city of Cohasset in the early hours of 1 January, authorities say.
Massachusetts mother of three Ana Walshe was supposed to have commuted back to Washington DC on New Year’s Day where she works for a high-end real estate company.
But police say that there is no evidence she ever took a ride-share to Boston’s Logan Airport as planned and she has not been seen since the early hours of 1 January.
When her husband and bosses reported her missing on 4 January, a police search was launched in and around the family’s property in Cohasset, Massachusetts, as well as their home in Washington’s Chevy Chase neighbourhood.
Her husband, convicted art fraudster Brian Walshe, was arrested on 8 January on charges for hindering the police investigation after prosecutors say that traces of blood and a knife were found in the basement of her family home.
On 17 January, Mr Walshe was charged with her murder.
Brian Walshe, the husband of missing Massachusetts woman Ana Walshe, has been charged with murder after her New Year’s disappearance.
Michael Morrissey, the Norfolk District Attorney, said in a video statement on Tuesday that his office has “been involved in an intensive investigation into the fate of Anna Walshe” since she was reported missing on 4 January.
The DA added that earlier in the probe, police found sufficient evidence “to believe that her husband Brian Walshe, age 47, had misled police investigators on material matters important to the search for Anna Walshe”.
“He has pled not guilty to those charges and is currently being held at the Norfolk County House of Corrections,” Mr Morrissey said. “The continued investigation has now allowed police to obtain an arrest warrant charging Brian Walshe with the murder of his wife.”
Mr Morrissey added that Mr Walshe “will be transported to the Quincy District Court for arraignment [on] the charge of murder”.
