The husband of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe is expected to appear in court on Wednesday charged with her murder.

Brian Walshe will be arraigned in Quincy District Court where prosecutors will lay out what evidence led them to charge him 16 days on from his wife’s disappearance.

Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts and was reported missing on 4 January.

Mr Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, claims to have last seen her when she left for the airport on New Year’s Day.

He was arrested on 8 January and pleaded not guilty to hindering the police investigation into her disappearance.

On Tuesday, Norfolk District Attorney Michael Morrissey announced that a murder warrant had been issued for Mr Walshe.

Police have not yet said if they have recovered a body, or what has led them to decide that Ms Walshe is dead.

However, police in Hartford, Vermont, discovered a woman’s body at a recycling centre on Tuesday. Authorities are yet to announce any connection to the disappearance of Ms Walshe.