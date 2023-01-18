✕ Close Brian Walshe arrives in court to face charges of murdering his wife Ana

Sign up to our free US news bulletin sent straight to your inbox each weekday morning Sign up to our free morning US email news bulletin Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

US Morning Headlines email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Horrifying new details have emerged about the case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe as her husband Brian Walshe appeared in court on Wednesday charged with her murder.

Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.

Prosecutors laid out some of the evidence against him revealing that Mr Walshe made several chilling internet searches on his son’s iPad after his wife was last seen alive.

Among the searches were “10 ways to dump a body”, “how long before a body starts to smell?” and what “ammonia” and “baking soda” does to a body.

Mr Walshe was also allegedly spotted dumping garbage bags in various dumpsters, prosecutors said.

Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts and was reported missing on 4 January. Mr Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, claims to have last seen her when she left for the airport on New Year’s Day.

He was arrested on 8 January and pleaded not guilty to hindering the police investigation into her disappearance.