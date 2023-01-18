Brian Walshe – live: Ana Walshe’s husband Googled ‘10 ways to dump a body’ as he pleads not guilty to murder
16 days after his wife Ana was last seen alive, a murder warrant was issued for Brian Walshe on Tuesday.
Horrifying new details have emerged about the case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe as her husband Brian Walshe appeared in court on Wednesday charged with her murder.
Brian Walshe was arraigned in Quincy District Court on Wednesday morning where he pleaded not guilty to the charges against him.
Prosecutors laid out some of the evidence against him revealing that Mr Walshe made several chilling internet searches on his son’s iPad after his wife was last seen alive.
Among the searches were “10 ways to dump a body”, “how long before a body starts to smell?” and what “ammonia” and “baking soda” does to a body.
Mr Walshe was also allegedly spotted dumping garbage bags in various dumpsters, prosecutors said.
Ms Walshe, 39, was last seen in the early hours of 1 January at her home in Cohasset, Massachusetts and was reported missing on 4 January. Mr Walshe, a convicted arts fraudster, claims to have last seen her when she left for the airport on New Year’s Day.
He was arrested on 8 January and pleaded not guilty to hindering the police investigation into her disappearance.
Ana Walshe: Gruesome details revealed in court as Brian Walshe pleads not guilty to murder
Ana Walshe’s husband Googled “how long before a body starts to smell” after his wife’s disappearance, prosecutors revealed in court on Wednesday.
The chilling detail was one of several pieces of evidence detailed in a criminal complaint against Brian Walshe in the Quincy District Court, where he pleaded not guilty to murder.
Mr Walshe’s internet search history also showed he had looked up what ammonia can do to a body, according to Norfolk District assistant district attorney Lynn Beland.
The Independent’s Bevan Hurley has the full details:
Ana Walshe: Gruesome details revealed as Brian Walshe pleads not guilty to murder
Brian Walshe shook his head in court as details of the alleged murder were read out in court
Brian Walshe used son’s iPad to search how to dismember and dispose of body
Prosecutors said Brian Walshe used his son’s iPad to search how to dismember and dispose of his wife’s body, it emeged in court on Wednesday.
Among the internet searches he performed on 1 January were “how long before a body starts to smell?”, “how to stop a body from decomposing?” and “how long for someone to be missing before you inherit?”, prosecutors said.
Ana Walshe vanished on New Years. Now her fraudster husband is facing a murder charge. What happened?
A week after Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe vanished, her husband Brian was arrested for hindering the police investigation. Investigators discovered weapons and blood, and a troubling internet search history, and he has been charged with murder. Graeme Massie reports.
What we know about the disappearance of Ana Walshe after arrest of husband
A week after Massachusetts mother Ana Walshe vanished, her husband Brian was arrested for hindering the police investigation. Investigators discovered weapons and blood, and a troubling internet search history, and he has been charged with murder. Graeme Massie reports
Brian Walshe’s attorney accuses prosecutors of leaking evidence
After Brian Walshe’s court appearance, his attorney Tracy Miner released a blistering statement accusing prosecutors of leaking evidence to the media.
“In my experience, where, as here, the prosecution leaks so called evidence to the press before they provide it to me, their case isn’t that strong,” Ms Miner said in a statement to The Independent.
“I am not going to comment on the evidence, first because I am going to try this case in the court and not in the media.”
Ms Miner said it was “easy to charge a crime and even easier to say a person committed that crime”.
“It is a much more difficult thing to prove it, which we will see if the prosecution can do.”
“We shall see what they have and what evidence is admissible in court, where the case will ultimately be decided.”
Brian Walshe chose murder instead of divorce, claim prosecutors
Brian Walshe chose to murder and dismember his wife instead of divorcing her, according to prosecutors as they laid out the case against him in court on Wednesday.
In the lead up to the 1 January murder, prosecutors said that Mr Walshe carried out an internet search about his divorce options.
“Best state for divorce for a man,” he allegedly googled on 27 December.
Five days later, he allegedly beat her death in their home and dismembered her body.
“Rather than divorce, Brian Walshe dismembered Ana Walshe and discarded her body,” the prosecutor said.
Prosecutors confirm that it was Ana Walshe’s coworker who reported her missing
Prosecutors also confirmed that it was Ana Walshe’s coworker who reported her missing – and not Brian Walshe as previously believed.
On 4 January – three days after she was last seen alive – prosecutors said police in Cohasset received a call from her employer Tishman Speyer after she failed to show up for work.
The individual requested a wellbeing check on the Walshe’s home.
Police call logs previously reported on by the Cohasset Anchor news site revealed that the call came from Tishman Speyer at 11.44am on 4 January.
The caller told police that the “company has contacted the husband … he has not filed a missing person report”.
This appears to contradict comments made by the lawyer representing Mr Walshe when he appeared in court last week to be arraigned on charges of misleading police. Boston criminal defence attorney Tracy Miner told the court that her client had contacted Tishman Speyer to notify them Ms Walshe was missing.
Brian Walshe’s disturbing online searches part three:
On 3 January, Brian Walshe allegedly continued with his disturbing internet searches about disposing of a body, according to prosecutors.
That day, he googled:
- “What happens to hair on a dead body?”
- “What is the rate of decomposition of a body found in a plastic bag compared to on a surface in the woods?”
- “Can baking soda mask or make a body smell good?”
Brian Walshe’s disturbing online searches part two:
After carrying out a series of disturbing internet searches on 1 January, the next day Brian Walshe once again googled questions about disposing of a body, according to prosecutors.
On 2 January, his searches included:
- “Can you be charged with murder without a body?”
- “Hacksaw best tool to dismember”
- “Can you identify a body with broken teeth?”
Brian Walshe’s disturbing online searches revealed:
At his arraignment on Wednesday, prosecutors read out a list of disturbing online searches carried out by Brian Walshe in the hours after his wife was last seen alive.
On 1 January, investigators found that he searched:
- “Ten ways to dispose of a dead body if you really need to?”
- “How long before a body starts to smell?”
- “How to stop a body from decomposing?”
- “How long for someone to be missing before you inherit?”
- “Can you throw away body parts?”
- “What does Formaldehyde do?”
- “How long does DNA last?”
- “Can an ID be made on partial remains?”
- “Dismemberment and the best ways to dispose of a body?”
- “How to clean blood from a wooden floor?”
- “Ruminal to detect blood”
Brian Walshe was spotted dumping garbage bags after wife’s disappearance
Brian Walshe was spotted dumping garbage bags in dumpsters after his wife’s 1 January disappearance, the court heard on Wednesday.
Horrifying new details emerged about the case of missing Cohasset mother Ana Walshe as her husband appeared for his arraignment on murder charges.
Prosecutors revealed that Mr Walshe was spotted on surveillance footage hauling trash bags into dumpsters close to his mother’s house.
In one of the dumpsters, investigators found bloodstained closing, and the Hunter boots and Prada handbag she was wearing when she was last seen.
DNA matching both Ms and Mr Walshe was recovered from the evidence, prosecutors said.