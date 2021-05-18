The three sheriff’s deputies who opened fire and killed Andrew Brown, an unarmed Black man sitting in his car, will keep their jobs, a North Carolina sheriff announced on Tuesday, following news the same day that the officers will not face any charges for the fatal encounter. The deputies will, however, be disciplined and retrained, according to Virginia-based WAVY News, which first reported the story.

“While the DA [district attorney] concluded that no criminal law was violated, this was a terrible and tragic outcome, and we could do better,” Pasquotank County sheriff Tommy S. Wooten, II, said in a video statement on Tuesday. “Every person in every job makes decisions. In law enforcement, we have a higher responsibility to do everything we can to make the best decision. We can always do better and we must.”

The sheriff, who unlike county prosecutors has expressed support for releasing the full tranche of body camera videos capturing the encounter, also offered his condolences to Mr Brown’s family.

“This should not have happened this way at all. While the deputies did not break the law, we all wish things could’ve gone differently, much differently,” he said. “I continue to pray for them and hope they will find peace.”